Blow for Team India: Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Champions Trophy 2025 group stage due to back injury

In a significant setback for India, strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah is expected to miss the group stage of next month's Champions Trophy 2025 due to health concerns. Bumrah, who is currently dealing with swelling in his back, has been advised to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further assessment and rehabilitation.

The Champions Trophy, which will feature the world’s top eight ODI teams, is set to begin on February 19, with India scheduled to play their group-stage matches in Dubai. The tournament will also be held in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, but due to security concerns, India has opted not to travel to Pakistan, and all their games will be played in Dubai.

According to sources, Bumrah's injury is not a fracture but a swelling on his back. The NCA will closely monitor his recovery over the next three weeks. However, even after his rehabilitation, Bumrah may need to play a few practice matches to assess his match fitness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested an extension for the announcement of the Champions Trophy squad, with the deadline now set for Sunday. As a result, the selectors are considering whether to include Bumrah in the squad of 15 or list him as a reserve player.

The Indian selectors were briefed about Bumrah’s condition during a meeting in Mumbai on Saturday to finalize the T20 squad for India’s upcoming home series against England. While the BCCI is expected to submit a provisional squad to the International Cricket Council (ICC), changes can still be made until February 12, allowing the selectors time to monitor Bumrah's recovery.

Sources within the BCCI have indicated that Bumrah is unlikely to be fully fit before the first week of March. With India’s final group-stage match against New Zealand scheduled for March 2, it remains uncertain if Bumrah will be available for that game. India will face Bangladesh on February 20 and Pakistan on February 23, with the semi-finals scheduled for March 4 and 5, and the final on March 9.

Bumrah, who was a standout performer in India’s recent five-match Test series in Australia, taking 32 wickets and winning the Player of the Series award, has a history of back issues. He missed nearly 11 months of cricket from September 2022 to August 2023 due to a back surgery but made a successful return during a T20 match against Ireland. The Indian team management has been cautious with his workload to avoid further strain, resting him during key matches to ensure his fitness for important series.

As India prepares for the Champions Trophy, Bumrah’s absence from the early stages of the tournament would be a major blow to their bowling attack, but the team will remain hopeful of his recovery as the tournament progresses.

