BCCI reviews India's Australia debacle: No knee-jerk decisions on Rohit and team ahead of Champions Trophy

The BCCI reviewed India's disastrous tour of Australia in a two-hour meeting on Saturday with under-pressure skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir. However, the Board chose not to take any hasty decisions regarding the debacle, which was largely attributed to the poor form of senior players.

The meeting took place at a five-star facility in Mumbai, with BCCI President Roger Binny and secretary-elect Devajit Saikia present, alongside Rohit and Gambhir.

"There was a detailed discussion on the Border Gavaskar Trophy performance and what all went wrong and the course correction required. But do not expect a hurried decision from the new dispensation of BCCI," a source privy to developments in the Board was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade, suffering a 1-3 series defeat to Australia. The loss also ended their hopes of making it to the World Test Championship final, following a disappointing performance in the five-match series.

With the Champions Trophy, an important ODI tournament, scheduled to begin in just six weeks, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is cautious about making any hasty decisions that could affect the team or support staff.

Rohit Sharma, who faced heavy criticism for his poor batting performance in Australia, is also India's ODI captain. The 37-year-old managed only 31 runs in the series before opting to drop himself for the fifth and final Test. In contrast, Virat Kohli, though under scrutiny as well, fared slightly better, scoring a century in the opening game in Perth.

India's packed cricket calendar offers little respite, with players set to transition to the Indian Premier League (IPL) immediately after the Champions Trophy concludes on March 9. The next major Test assignment—a five-match series against England—is scheduled for June.

Speculation is rife about Rohit's Test career, with reports suggesting he may not be considered for the England series. Kohli’s future, while also uncertain, appears to be on relatively firmer ground for now. Their performances in the Champions Trophy are expected to play a significant role in determining their futures in Test cricket.

Adding to the turbulence in India's Test setup was the unexpected retirement of veteran off-spinner R. Ashwin mid-series. Ashwin, who wasn’t included in most of the games, decided to call it quits abruptly, reflecting the instability within the team during this challenging transition period.

With over five months to go before the England series, the BCCI is in no rush to take drastic decisions, opting instead to assess the situation after the Champions Trophy.

It has also been made clear that players will no longer have the liberty to pick and choose bilateral assignments at their discretion. Any decision to skip games must be backed by valid medical reasons.

The BCCI has already issued a directive requiring star players to participate in domestic cricket. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir emphasized that those committed to red-ball cricket must prioritize and actively participate in Ranji Trophy matches.

