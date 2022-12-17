Blind T20 World Cup 2022: India pounds Bangladesh by 120 runs to win 3rd straight title; netizens exuberate

Blind T20 World Cup 2022: India came up with an exhilarating performance to thump Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final on Saturday. The former has now won three WCs in a row.

Riding on illuminated centuries from skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, India destroyed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win its third successive title in the Blind T20 World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Ramesh smacked 136 off 63 deliveries, with the help of 24 boundaries and a six, while Reddy slapped 100 off 50. After electing to bat, the duo put on a 248-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket, taking the side to a mammoth 277/2 in 20 overs. Chasing the giant target, Bangladesh could only manage 157/3 in 20 overs. Salman was the top scorer for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 77.

Champion India, which remained undefeated in the event, earned ₹3 lakh for the title, while Bangladesh accepted ₹1.5 lakh. Bangladesh swayed India's top order, with Salman handing a double blow in the fourth over, removing Venkareswara at 28. India mourned another setback in the same over as Salman cleaned up Lalit Meena, reducing India to 29/2.

ALSO WATCH: BAN VS IND 2022-23, 1ST TEST: 'BATTING WAS BECOMING EASY; INDIA DIDN'T GIVE AWAY FREEBIES' - PARAS MHAMBREY

After that, it was Ramesh and Reddy's performance, taking on the Bangladesh bowling attack. Reddy got a lifeline while batting at 40 after being dropped in the deep. Ramesh raced to his ton, his third of the competition, with a four. At the same time, Reddy achieved his milestone in the final over of the innings.