Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blind T20 World Cup 2022: India pounds Bangladesh by 120 runs to win 3rd straight title; netizens exuberate

    Blind T20 World Cup 2022: India came up with an exhilarating performance to thump Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final on Saturday. The former has now won three WCs in a row.

    Blind T20 World Cup 2022 Final, IND vs BAN: India pounds Bangladesh by 120 runs to win 3rd straight title; netizens exuberate-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 8:03 PM IST

    Riding on illuminated centuries from skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, India destroyed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win its third successive title in the Blind T20 World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Ramesh smacked 136 off 63 deliveries, with the help of 24 boundaries and a six, while Reddy slapped 100 off 50. After electing to bat, the duo put on a 248-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket, taking the side to a mammoth 277/2 in 20 overs. Chasing the giant target, Bangladesh could only manage 157/3 in 20 overs. Salman was the top scorer for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 77.

    Champion India, which remained undefeated in the event, earned ₹3 lakh for the title, while Bangladesh accepted ₹1.5 lakh. Bangladesh swayed India's top order, with Salman handing a double blow in the fourth over, removing Venkareswara at 28. India mourned another setback in the same over as Salman cleaned up Lalit Meena, reducing India to 29/2.

    ALSO WATCH: BAN VS IND 2022-23, 1ST TEST: 'BATTING WAS BECOMING EASY; INDIA DIDN'T GIVE AWAY FREEBIES' - PARAS MHAMBREY

    After that, it was Ramesh and Reddy's performance, taking on the Bangladesh bowling attack. Reddy got a lifeline while batting at 40 after being dropped in the deep. Ramesh raced to his ton, his third of the competition, with a four. At the same time, Reddy achieved his milestone in the final over of the innings.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2022, 8:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Axar Patel brings India closer to success against Bangladesh, social media joyed-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Axar Patel brings India closer to success, social media joyed

    Big Bash League BBL 2022-23: Twitter runs amok after Adelaide Strikers bundle Syndey Thunder for record lowest senior T20 total-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Twitter runs amok after Strikers bundle Thunder for record lowest senior T20 total

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara smash centuries, India leads by 472 on Day 2 against Bangladesh, fans delighted-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Gill, Pujara smash centuries, India leads by 472 on Day 2, fans delighted

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Virat Kohli knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    'Virat Kohli knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game' - Rahul Dravid

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav floors Bangladesh on Day 2 against India; supporters overjoyed-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav floors Bangladesh on Day 2; supporters overjoyed

    Recent Stories

    BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi; burns effigies AJR

    BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi; burns effigies

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA, Argentina vs France: Lionel Messi deserves to be champion - David Trezeguet-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Lionel Messi deserves to be champion' - David Trezeguet

    Passengers heated argument on flight, goes viral; watch video - gps

    Passengers’ heated argument on flight, goes viral; watch video

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Perhaps some French people will hope Lionel Messi will win - Didier Deschamps-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Perhaps some French people will hope Messi will win' - Deschamps

    Trust us to be guardians of civil liberties, no case is small for court CJI DY Chandrachud AJR

    'Trust us to be guardians of civil liberties, no case is small for court': CJI DY Chandrachud

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon