Bizarre moment in BCL 2024: UP Brij Stars batter survives as bail stays despite stumps being rattled (WATCH)

The 6th match of the Big Cricket League 2024 between UP Brij Stars and MP Tigers at Vesu’s Lalbhai Contractor Stadium turned into a spectacle that left fans and commentators in disbelief.

The 6th match of the Big Cricket League 2024 between UP Brij Stars and MP Tigers at Vesu’s Lalbhai Contractor Stadium turned into a spectacle that left fans and commentators in disbelief. In an extraordinary moment, Chirag Gandhi, batting on 98, survived a dismissal that defied the laws of physics but couldn’t save UP Brij Stars from a heavy 71-run defeat at the hands of MP Tigers.

The bizarre incident occurred when MP Tigers’ bowler Pawan Negi delivered a well-directed ball that visibly rattled the stumps. To everyone’s astonishment, the bails refused to fall, keeping Gandhi at the crease. Under cricket’s laws, a batter is not out unless the bails are dislodged, and the lucky reprieve allowed Gandhi to complete his century. The surreal moment became the talking point of the match and a highlight of the BCL 2024.

Despite Chirag Gandhi’s heroic unbeaten knock of 101 off 58 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and four sixes, UP Brij Stars fell short in their chase. MP Tigers emerged victorious, showcasing their dominance with both bat and ball to secure a convincing 71-run win.

MP Tigers Post Mammoth Total with Saket Sharma and Pawan Negi Leading the Charge

Batting first, MP Tigers delivered a clinical performance, posting a formidable 239/3 in their 20 overs. Saket Sharma and Pawan Negi starred with the bat, dismantling the UP Brij Stars’ bowling attack with ease.

Saket Sharma played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 101 runs, lacing his innings with 16 boundaries and three sixes. Meanwhile, all-rounder Pawan Negi showcased his explosive batting skills, scoring a blistering 87 not out off just 38 balls. His innings, punctuated by nine boundaries and six towering sixes, propelled MP Tigers to their commanding total. Naman Ojha also chipped in with a valuable 32 runs.

For UP Brij Stars, Ishwar Pandey, Imran Tahir, and Vedprakash Manda managed one wicket each but struggled to contain the onslaught from the MP Tigers’ batters.

Chirag Gandhi’s Century in Vain as UP Brij Stars Struggle in Chase

In response to the daunting target, UP Brij Stars got off to a disastrous start. Openers Jitender Singh and Sami Ahmad fell cheaply, managing just a combined total of 4 runs. The early setback put the team on the back foot, but Chirag Gandhi and Aryan Kumar fought back admirably.

Chirag Gandhi led the resistance with his unbeaten 101 off 58 balls, hitting 12 fours and 4 sixes. Aryan Kumar provided support with a well-constructed 42 off 36 balls, which included five boundaries and one six. However, the lack of partnerships and consistent fall of wickets derailed UP Brij Stars’ chase, limiting them to 168/5 in 20 overs.

For MP Tigers, Faizal A was the pick of the bowlers with two crucial wickets, while Amit Mishra, Stuart Binny, and Jatin Saxena bagged one wicket each to ensure their team’s comprehensive victory.

Pawan Negi Shines as the Star Performer

In addition to his heroics with the bat, Pawan Negi’s impactful bowling and all-round brilliance made him the standout performer of the match. His efforts played a significant role in MP Tigers’ dominance in the 6th match of the Big Cricket League 2024.

The bizarre bail incident involving Chirag Gandhi added an unforgettable twist to the match, proving once again that cricket is a game full of surprises. While Gandhi’s luck created headlines, MP Tigers’ clinical performance ensured they emerged as the deserving winners on the day.

Match Summary:

MP Tigers: 239/3 (Saket Sharma 101*, Pawan Negi 87*; Ishwar Pandey 1/42)

UP Brij Stars: 168/5 (Chirag Gandhi 101*, Aryan Kumar 42; Faizal A 2/28)

Result: MP Tigers won by 71 runs.

Latest Videos