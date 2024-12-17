Bizarre moment in BCL 2024: UP Brij Stars batter survives as bail stays despite stumps being rattled (WATCH)

The 6th match of the Big Cricket League 2024 between UP Brij Stars and MP Tigers at Vesu’s Lalbhai Contractor Stadium turned into a spectacle that left fans and commentators in disbelief.

Bizarre moment in BCL 2024: UP Brij Stars batter survives as bail stays despite stumps being rattled (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 6:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

The 6th match of the Big Cricket League 2024 between UP Brij Stars and MP Tigers at Vesu’s Lalbhai Contractor Stadium turned into a spectacle that left fans and commentators in disbelief. In an extraordinary moment, Chirag Gandhi, batting on 98, survived a dismissal that defied the laws of physics but couldn’t save UP Brij Stars from a heavy 71-run defeat at the hands of MP Tigers.

The bizarre incident occurred when MP Tigers’ bowler Pawan Negi delivered a well-directed ball that visibly rattled the stumps. To everyone’s astonishment, the bails refused to fall, keeping Gandhi at the crease. Under cricket’s laws, a batter is not out unless the bails are dislodged, and the lucky reprieve allowed Gandhi to complete his century. The surreal moment became the talking point of the match and a highlight of the BCL 2024.

Despite Chirag Gandhi’s heroic unbeaten knock of 101 off 58 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and four sixes, UP Brij Stars fell short in their chase. MP Tigers emerged victorious, showcasing their dominance with both bat and ball to secure a convincing 71-run win.

MP Tigers Post Mammoth Total with Saket Sharma and Pawan Negi Leading the Charge

Batting first, MP Tigers delivered a clinical performance, posting a formidable 239/3 in their 20 overs. Saket Sharma and Pawan Negi starred with the bat, dismantling the UP Brij Stars’ bowling attack with ease.

Saket Sharma played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 101 runs, lacing his innings with 16 boundaries and three sixes. Meanwhile, all-rounder Pawan Negi showcased his explosive batting skills, scoring a blistering 87 not out off just 38 balls. His innings, punctuated by nine boundaries and six towering sixes, propelled MP Tigers to their commanding total. Naman Ojha also chipped in with a valuable 32 runs.

For UP Brij Stars, Ishwar Pandey, Imran Tahir, and Vedprakash Manda managed one wicket each but struggled to contain the onslaught from the MP Tigers’ batters.

Chirag Gandhi’s Century in Vain as UP Brij Stars Struggle in Chase

In response to the daunting target, UP Brij Stars got off to a disastrous start. Openers Jitender Singh and Sami Ahmad fell cheaply, managing just a combined total of 4 runs. The early setback put the team on the back foot, but Chirag Gandhi and Aryan Kumar fought back admirably.

Chirag Gandhi led the resistance with his unbeaten 101 off 58 balls, hitting 12 fours and 4 sixes. Aryan Kumar provided support with a well-constructed 42 off 36 balls, which included five boundaries and one six. However, the lack of partnerships and consistent fall of wickets derailed UP Brij Stars’ chase, limiting them to 168/5 in 20 overs.

For MP Tigers, Faizal A was the pick of the bowlers with two crucial wickets, while Amit Mishra, Stuart Binny, and Jatin Saxena bagged one wicket each to ensure their team’s comprehensive victory.

Pawan Negi Shines as the Star Performer

In addition to his heroics with the bat, Pawan Negi’s impactful bowling and all-round brilliance made him the standout performer of the match. His efforts played a significant role in MP Tigers’ dominance in the 6th match of the Big Cricket League 2024.

The bizarre bail incident involving Chirag Gandhi added an unforgettable twist to the match, proving once again that cricket is a game full of surprises. While Gandhi’s luck created headlines, MP Tigers’ clinical performance ensured they emerged as the deserving winners on the day.

Match Summary:

  • MP Tigers: 239/3 (Saket Sharma 101*, Pawan Negi 87*; Ishwar Pandey 1/42)

  • UP Brij Stars: 168/5 (Chirag Gandhi 101*, Aryan Kumar 42; Faizal A 2/28)

  • Result: MP Tigers won by 71 runs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Akash Deep shines with Virat Kohli's gifted bat; WATCH 'King's' priceless reaction snt

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Akash Deep shines with Virat Kohli's gifted bat; WATCH 'King's' priceless reaction

Rain disruptions frustrate Mitchell Starc as he argues with on-field umpire, video goes viral (WATCH) dmn

Rain disruptions frustrate Mitchell Starc as he argues with on-field umpire, video goes viral (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Bumrah-Akash help India avoid follow-on; WATCH Kohli-Gambhir's high-five, Rohit smiles snt

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Bumrah-Akash help India avoid follow-on; WATCH Kohli-Gambhir's high-five, Rohit smiles

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Josh Hazlewood likely to miss remainder of Border-Gavaskar series with calf injury snt

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Josh Hazlewood likely to miss remainder of Border-Gavaskar series with calf injury

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Rohit Sharma loses cool as he shouts at Akash Deep for poor delivery (WATCH) dmn

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Rohit Sharma loses cool as he shouts at Akash Deep for poor delivery (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed NTI

Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed

Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed NTI

Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed

Conor McGregor says he inked preliminary agreement with Ambani Family to host Logan Paul fight in India dmn

Conor McGregor says he inked preliminary agreement with Ambani family to host Logan Paul fight in India

End-of-year boost: Mamata govt to deposit Rs 60,000 each in 12 lakh accounts; all you need to know AJR

End-of-year boost: Mamata govt to deposit Rs 60,000 each in 12 lakh accounts; all you need to know

Ghaziabad HORROR! Body of 7-year-old stuffed inside suitcase, dumped near canal; probe launched (WATCH) shk

Ghaziabad HORROR! Body of 7-year-old stuffed inside suitcase, dumped near canal; probe launched (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon