Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BCCI contemplates IPL-style Tier-2 league in T10 format: A game-changer in the making?

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to launch a tier-2 cricket league, potentially in the T10 format, with the blueprint already in progress.

    BCCI contemplates IPL-style Tier-2 league in T10 format: A game-changer in the making? snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    In a strategic move that could reshape the landscape of Indian cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly in the early stages of developing a tier-2 cricket league. The league, anticipated to debut in September-October of the following year, has sparked significant interest among stakeholders. However, the decision to adopt the T10 format or stick to the proven T20 format remains a pivotal point of contention.

    T10 vs. T20 Dilemma

    The BCCI is currently grappling with the decision of whether to introduce the new league in the thrilling T10 format or stick to the more conventional T20 version. The T10 format, characterized by its fast-paced and explosive nature, has gained popularity in recent times. However, concerns about its potential impact on the established property, the Indian Premier League (IPL), are at the forefront of the decision-making process.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer to lead Kolkata Knight Riders; Nitish Rana to be vice-captain

    Preserving the IPL's Dominance

    The IPL, undoubtedly the crown jewel of Indian cricket, has solidified its place as one of the most lucrative and entertaining T20 leagues worldwide. The BCCI is wary of jeopardizing the interests of the IPL and is considering the implementation of an age cap for the tier-2 league. This cautious approach aims to ensure that the new league complements, rather than competes with, the IPL, preserving the latter's premier status.

    Right to First Refusal

    One intriguing aspect being deliberated by the BCCI is whether to extend the 'right to first refusal' clause to the existing IPL franchise owners. This clause, if implemented, would give current franchise owners the opportunity to secure participation in the tier-2 league before tenders are opened to the wider market. Such a move reflects the BCCI's commitment to maintaining strong relationships with current stakeholders and fostering continuity in the cricketing ecosystem.

    Upcoming IPL 2024 Auction

    While the tier-2 league is on the horizon, the BCCI is presently immersed in preparations for the upcoming IPL auction, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19. The auction will set the stage for franchises to bolster their squads with new talent and strategic acquisitions, generating excitement among fans and laying the groundwork for another thrilling IPL season.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant likely to be used as an impact player for Delhi Capitals - Report

    The potential introduction of a tier-2 cricket league by the BCCI signifies a bold step toward expanding and diversifying the cricketing landscape in India. As the cricketing powerhouse contemplates the format, age cap, and involvement of existing franchise owners, the decision-making process reflects a delicate balancing act between innovation and preservation of established properties like the IPL. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await further developments, as the BCCI navigates the complexities of introducing a new league while ensuring the continued success of the IPL.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket BCCI pays homage: MS Dhoni's legendary No. 7 jersey officially retired osf

    BCCI pays homage: MS Dhoni's legendary No. 7 jersey officially retired

    Year Ender 2023: Not Virat Kohli or Babar Azam, but this Indian star among top 10 Google searches in Pakistan snt

    Year Ender 2023: Not Virat Kohli or Babar Azam, but this Indian star among top 10 Google searches in Pakistan

    Madras HC sentences IPS officer Sampath Kumar to 15 days jail in contempt plea by MS Dhoni snt

    IPL betting scam: Madras HC sentences IPS officer Sampath Kumar to 15 days jail in contempt plea by MS Dhoni

    Cricket South Africa vs India: Suryakumar Yadav Injured while fielding in the 3rd T20I osf

    South Africa vs India: Suryakumar Yadav injured while fielding in the 3rd T20I

    Cricket Last Over Drama: Jitesh Sharma's hit-wicket in the 3rd T20I Between South Africa and India osf

    Last Over Drama: Jitesh Sharma gets hit-wicket in the 3rd T20I between South Africa and India

    Recent Stories

    Realme C67 5G 5 reasons to buy this latest smartphone gcw

    Realme C67 5G: 5 reasons to buy this latest smartphone

    Cyber crime: Over 3 crore swindled within 15 days in Bengaluru vkp

    Cyber crime: Over 3 crore swindled within 15 days in Bengaluru

    6 clothing mistakes that negatively affect your health RKK EAI

    6 clothing mistakes that negatively affect your health

    Imam from Mecca to lay new Ayodhya mosque's foundation stone; will 'outshine Taj Mahal' snt

    Imam from Mecca to lay new Ayodhya mosque's foundation stone; will 'outshine Taj Mahal'

    IFFK 2023: Veteran actor Prakash Raj to be Chief Guest at closing ceremony rkn

    IFFK 2023: Veteran actor Prakash Raj to be Chief Guest at closing ceremony

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon