Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: England desperate to bounce back, as Australia aims to seal the deal

Australia and England collide in the Boxing Day Test on Sunday. England is desperate to stay alive in the series, while Australia looks to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Here is the match preview.

It is set to be a mouth-watering clash as Australia and England lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. While the Aussies look to seal the series with an emphatic win here, the English will be despairing to bounce back and stay alive in the five-Test series. Ahead of this enthraling clash, we present the match preview.

Current form

Australia is coming off successive twin wins in the opening two Tests of the series. Obviously, its confidence is at an all-time high. On the other hand, England is low on faith, losing the opening two games. While it lost its previous Test series at home to New Zealand, it is trailing 1-2 to India.

ALSO WATCH: Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: England announces playing XI, Bairstow replaces underperforming Rory Burns

Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out

Considering Australia strength, it happens to be its bowling, which is comparatively heavy to its batting. However, its batting should not be taken lightly at any cost, especially its all-rounder department. David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon are the ones who would heavily impact.

As for England, it has a formidable batting strength. However, it has a technical bowling line-up, with a good mixture of pace, seam and spin that could make things tricky for the Aussies. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, James Anderson, and Jack Leach should be the ones who would nail it.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Australia announces playing XI with Boland making debut, Hazlewood unavailable

Injury concerns and head-to-head

England is free of any injuries. On the other hand, Australia continues to be without pacer Josh Hazlewood for two games in a row, recovering from a side strain. Also, seamer Starc had a niggle in his leg but has recovered on time to make it to the final XI.

"

Weather and pitch report

The Melbourne weather would be warm, with a maximum expected temperature of 32 degrees, with no chances of rain. As for the track, it ideally assists both batters and bowlers. Although it initially supports the pacers, the batters can bat more freely as the game progresses.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Justin Langer open to seeking contract extension as Australia head coach

Confirmed XI

ENG XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

AUS XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

Probable XI

Batters: Warner, Labuschagne (c), Crawley - Warner is sure to give the right start, with Labuschagne leading the side by batting at number three. Crawley can consolidate in the middle-order.

Wicketkeeper: Buttler - Although Buttler has not been great in this series, we have to go with him, given the credit limits.

All-rounders: Stokes, Root (vc), Green - Stokes will dominate in all departments. Besides being the deputy skipper, Root can do the same with the bat and be a handy spinner. On the other hand, Green has been effective with his pace.

Bowlers: Wood, Cummins, Starc, Robinson - In an all-round pace attack, these four lads are sure to make life tough for the batters.

ALSO READ: ICC Rankings - Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter

Match details

Date and day: December 26-30, 2021 (Sunday-Thursday)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Time: 5.00 AM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX (also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV