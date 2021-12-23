Ashes 2021-22: Justin Langer open to seeking contract extension as Australia head coach

Australia is doing a great job in the 2021-22 Ashes against England. Also, head coach Justin Langer has been heavily credited. Meanwhile, he is looking to extend his contract.

Australia has seemingly sprung into new life. In the ongoing Ashes, it has pushed England onto the back foot, having a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series. While credit has also been given to head coach Justin Langer, he wants to extend his services to the team as he eyes a contract extension with Cricket Australia (CA).

Under Langer, Australia saw a turbulent phase, losing to India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under earlier this year. However, he has seemingly managed to turn the tide. It all started with Australia winning its maiden ICC T20 World Cup title a couple of months back in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Now, with Australia looking set for a series win in the Ashes, the players and CA are starting to believe in Langer and feel that he is the right man at the helm to guide the team forward. On the other hand, Langer has asserted that his coaching tactics and thought process have hardly changed in the past few months.

"I have never thought differently, to be honest. I have been consistent with what I have said for the last four years. I love my job. The boys are playing well, no doubt about it. It's a great team to be involved in. So, nothing has changed from my point of view," he was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.