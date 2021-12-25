  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Australia announces playing XI with Boland making debut, Hazlewood unavailable

    Australia is 2-0 up in the 2021-22 Ashes, with the Boxing Day Test being played in Melbourne on Sunday. Australia has confirmed its playing XI. Scot Boland debuts, while Josh Hazlewood remains unavailable.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Melbourne VIC, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 10:22 AM IST
    It has been a glorious ride for Australia in the opening two Tests of the Ashes 2021-22 against England so far. Already 2-0 up, it would aim to seal the deal in the Boxing Day Test that gets underway at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from Sunday. In the meantime, the host has announced its playing XI for the Test.

    Uncapped pacer Scott Boland has been handed his debut. He will be replacing fellow pacer Jhye Richardson, who has suffered a minor leg injury. Boland becomes the fourth indigenous cricketer to play for Australia after Faith Thomas, Jason Gillespie, and Ashleigh Gardner. In the other change, skipper cum pacer Pat Cummins replaces all-rounder Michael Neser.

    Speaking on Boland, Cummins expressed his delight, considering the former's decent record at the MCG. He reckoned that since bowling at the MCG is a prolonged effort, Boland excels at it. Boland has claimed 96 wickets at an average of 25.56 in 27 First-Class matches at the ground.

    "His pace stays up. He's always at you, bowls really well to left-handers. He asks many questions around that fourth stump, knee roll, a bit of nibble each way. He's just really well suited here. We earmarked him as a chance for SCG, and here, we feel he's really well suited. His record speaks for itself here in domestic cricket," Cummins stated on Saturday, reports cricket.com.au.

    Meanwhile, pacer Josh Hazlewood remains unavailable. He is yet to gain full match fitness while recovering from a side strain he suffered during the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. On the other hand, seamer Mitchell Starc has made it after recovering from a mild niggle in his leg.

    "The biggest factor has been the fitness of the bowlers. The fact that Joshy, Starcy [Starc], and I haven't missed many games in the last few years has probably been the biggest factor in us not rotating through quick bowlers. Inevitable in a five-Test series that things were going to pop up. It's probably been a few years in the making where we have six or seven and need to use them," Cummins concluded.

    AUS XI for B/D Test vs ENG: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 10:23 AM IST
    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Here's how the numbers game plays out in Tests between the two

    Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket, bids adieu to his illustrious career (WATCH)

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal heaps praises for Rahul Dravid, says the coach is a man who strives

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli and co eye historic first-ever Test series win in SA

    IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff

    Ludhiana Court Blast: Alleged bomber's house raided; investigators suspect RDX was used

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Goans do not want someone from Delhi or West Bengal to come and rule the state'

    Christmas 2021: BTS releases Butter Holiday remix dance practice video, check out

    Athiya Shetty writes an adorable post for father Suniel Shetty on his 30th wedding anniversary

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas' traditional plum cake

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

