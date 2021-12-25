Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Australia announces playing XI with Boland making debut, Hazlewood unavailable

Australia is 2-0 up in the 2021-22 Ashes, with the Boxing Day Test being played in Melbourne on Sunday. Australia has confirmed its playing XI. Scot Boland debuts, while Josh Hazlewood remains unavailable.

It has been a glorious ride for Australia in the opening two Tests of the Ashes 2021-22 against England so far. Already 2-0 up, it would aim to seal the deal in the Boxing Day Test that gets underway at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from Sunday. In the meantime, the host has announced its playing XI for the Test.

Uncapped pacer Scott Boland has been handed his debut. He will be replacing fellow pacer Jhye Richardson, who has suffered a minor leg injury. Boland becomes the fourth indigenous cricketer to play for Australia after Faith Thomas, Jason Gillespie, and Ashleigh Gardner. In the other change, skipper cum pacer Pat Cummins replaces all-rounder Michael Neser.

Speaking on Boland, Cummins expressed his delight, considering the former's decent record at the MCG. He reckoned that since bowling at the MCG is a prolonged effort, Boland excels at it. Boland has claimed 96 wickets at an average of 25.56 in 27 First-Class matches at the ground.

"His pace stays up. He's always at you, bowls really well to left-handers. He asks many questions around that fourth stump, knee roll, a bit of nibble each way. He's just really well suited here. We earmarked him as a chance for SCG, and here, we feel he's really well suited. His record speaks for itself here in domestic cricket," Cummins stated on Saturday, reports cricket.com.au.

Meanwhile, pacer Josh Hazlewood remains unavailable. He is yet to gain full match fitness while recovering from a side strain he suffered during the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. On the other hand, seamer Mitchell Starc has made it after recovering from a mild niggle in his leg.

"The biggest factor has been the fitness of the bowlers. The fact that Joshy, Starcy [Starc], and I haven't missed many games in the last few years has probably been the biggest factor in us not rotating through quick bowlers. Inevitable in a five-Test series that things were going to pop up. It's probably been a few years in the making where we have six or seven and need to use them," Cummins concluded.

AUS XI for B/D Test vs ENG: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.