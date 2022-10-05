Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajinkya Rahane, Radhika Dhopavkar welcome baby boy; social media congratulates

    Ajinkya Rahane has ensured an emotional moment in his personal life. He and his wife, Radhika Dhopavkar, have welcomed their second child to the world, a baby boy. Consequently, social media congratulated the couple.

    Ajinkya Rahane, Radhika Dhopavkar welcome baby boy; social media congratulates
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 6:58 PM IST

    It is an emotional day for former Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday. It is related to his personal life, as he has added another member to his family. Along with his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, he has welcomed the couple’s second child into the world. It happens to be a baby boy. Their first child happened to be a daughter named Aarya, born in October 2019. With him welcoming a boy after three years, nearly at the same time, his fans, supporters and social media have become excited by the news, as they congratulated him for the moment.

    Rahane announced the news on social media, sharing a note that read, “This morning, Radhika and I welcomed our baby boy into the world. Both Radhika and Baby are doing well and are completely healthy. We’d like to thank you all for love and blessings.” The first to wish him was his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which commented, “Many congratulations! Getting the smallest size jersey ready with Rahane written on the back 🤗💜”.

    ALSO READ: HARMANPREET, MANDHANA, AXAR EARN NOMINATIONS FOR SEPTEMBER'S ICC PLAYER OF THE MONTH

    Also, former Indian Test opener and commentator Aakash Chopra remarked, “Congratulations to you both. And love to the little one 😇”. The wishes, tributes, and congratulatory messages keep pouring in as we write this report. Rahane recently played the Duleep Trophy, where he was leading the West Zone.

    Rahane and co played the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone, where his side triumphed by 294 runs, as the side won its record-extending 19th title. Currently, he is not on the Indian side’s Test radar. However, he will be playing the Ranji Trophy this season, where a convincing show would allow him to get back into the Test radar and for the Bangladesh tour later this year.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 6:58 PM IST
