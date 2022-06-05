'After 2 months of IPL?': Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle'

Sourav Ganguly's comments came moments after applauding Joe Root's century on Day 4 of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's.

Batting for Test cricket, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday suggested that the Board must keep the longest format of the game as the pinnacle.

The former Indian skipper's comments came moments after applauding England right-handed batter Joe Root's sensational century on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand.

At the ongoing Lord's Test, the former England captain became the second player from his country to register 10,000 Test runs after Alastair Cook. As soon as Root reached this milestone and bagged his 26th Test century, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hailed the batter, calling him an all-time great.

"Joe Roooooooot ..what a player what a knock under pressure ..an all time great ..@bcci @icc," Ganguly tweeted.

Joe Root's masterful century led England to a five-wicket win in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's. The two countries will now square off in the second Test at Trent Bridge, beginning June 10.

Moments later, relishing the beauty of Test cricket, the BCCI President added, "Whatever format u see..whatever the colour of the jersey u wear ..none beats such a game of test cricket ..no comparison@bcci @ICC..let's keep this format the pinnacle."

However, several netizens trolled Dada immediately, with some suggesting Ganguly's actions as BCCI President do not match his words. These comments from the former Indian captain come just a week after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw its end after two months of T20 action.

One user said, "If only your actions as BCCI president matched your words. We had so much hope when you took over, but we've now seen your true colours."

"Then start hosting women's test matches as well. Keep this format the pinnacle," added another user. Third user said, "Let's keep this format the pinnacle after hosting a two month IPL."

