    'Planning to start something': Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing

    Sourav Ganguly has been the BCCI President since 2019. However, as his latest Twitter post indicates, he is eyeing a new venture, while Twitter guessed what it could possibly be.

    Planning to start something: Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    In what could be considered a massive development for Indian cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President is set to start a new innings in his career. In a recent Twitter post, he stated that he is looking to create a new job, which is likely to help many people. Although he hasn't announced that he is stepping away from the BCCI top-brass role, it was being presumed that he would. Moreover, some reports indicated that he could be all set to join politics very soon. On the other hand, fans began the guessing game on social media, and here's what they had to think.

    As for his social media post, Ganguly wrote, "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

    ALSO READ: Sehwag - 'Wanted to retire after Dhoni dropped me before Tendulkar changed my mind'

    In the meantime, amidst the reports of Ganguly resigning as the BCCI chief, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed to news agency ANI that the former hasn't stepped away from the role and is still in charge. Besides the rumours of Ganguly joining politics, many predicted that he could be starting a new business venture or charity work.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Ganguly had sent out another tweet with a picture where he was seemingly promoting a brand and urged fans to watch out for the space for more updates. "Success is not a destination but a journey that begins at @JoyvilleHomes. Stay tuned to find out more. #LiveToWin #BrandCollaboration," he had captioned.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
