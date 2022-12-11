Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '5 years on a journey for eternity' - 'Virushka' celebrates 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma remain one of cricket's power couples. On Sunday, they celebrate their fifth marriage anniversary, as fans poured in wishes for the iconic couple.

    5 years on a journey for eternity - Virushka Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in-ayh
    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli has found his lost mojo back and looks on course to feature for Team India during the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. However, he is currently focused on faring in the ongoing tour of Bangladesh. He was average in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and would be desperate to fire in the upcoming Tests. Meanwhile, on Sunday, he is celebrating something special. But, it is not from a cricketing perspective and instead involves his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma. Yes, you guessed that right. Virushka is celebrating its wedding anniversary, which has now turned five years old.

    On the auspicious occasion, Anushka took to her social media handles to share six pictures and captioned them: "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! ❤️ Pic 1 - me knowing you've always got my back ✅ Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day after my long and painful labour ❤️Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things 👌Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with your unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER ❤️".

    ALSO READ: Shikhar Dhawan's future under scanner following the emergence of Ishan Kishan as a strong ODI contender

    Kohli went on to comment on the post by noting, "My love ❤️♾️❤️". At the same time, other celebrities like Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif, Esha Gupta, Kiara Advani, Nargis Fakhri, Bhawna Kohli, Gauahar Khan, Neeti Mohan, Anurag Kashya and Anshul Chauhan wished them, along with his long-time Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers.

    Meanwhile, Kohli also shared a post of his own. He shared a picture where they both kept their forehead on each other amid the sun in the cloud. At the same time, he captioned it, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart ❤️♾️❤️♾️❤️", to which Anushka remarked, "Thank god you didn't go for 'payback' post 🙏🤭❤️".

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
