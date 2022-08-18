Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '14 years ago, it all started' - Virat Kohli shares iconic moments of his career

    Virat Kohli made his international debut in 2010 and has significantly impacted since then. On Thursday, he completed 12 years in international cricket and celebrated it by sharing a collection of his iconic moments.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli might not have the best form right now. However, there is no denying the fact that he has been India's best performer across formats over the past decade. Having made his debut in 2010, he swiftly became one of the top batters of the sides, cementing his place in the XI across formats and gaining stardom. There was a point when he broke records in every game he played. However, his discouraging form has made the selectors think about his place in the side. In the meantime, on Thursday, he completed his 12 years of international cricket.

    To celebrate the occasion, Kohli took to his social media handles to share a montage video, which happened to be a collection of some of his top moments in international cricket. "14 years ago, it all started, and it's been an honour 🇮🇳", he captioned the video. He will be seen in the Indian colours next during the 2022 Asia Cup T20, which gets underway on August 27.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Kohli also led Team India to new heights during his tenure as the captain across formats, as India was the number one side in all formats. However, from 2020, his form dipped, and he has been without an international century for nearly three years now. He quit the captaincy later last year, while his place in the side could be in serious jeopardy if he fails to fire during the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

