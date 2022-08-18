Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Rohit Sharma has a bit of a laid-back attitude' - Sourav Ganguly

    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 1:07 PM IST

    Team India has been doing great under Rohit Sharma's leadership, having taken over the role from Virat Kohli last year. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly feels Rohit has a "laid-back attitude".

    Image credit: Getty

    As far as Team India is concerned, it has been gaining consistent success under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who took over the reins from Virat Kohli later last year and now leads the side across formats. India will be desperate to win the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled to be held in October-November, especially following India's dismal ouster in the group stage during last year's edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While Rohit is backed as the guy to lead India to its second T20WC glory, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly feels that Rohit sometimes has a "laid-back attitude".

    Image credit: Getty

    "Rohit Sharma has a bit of a laid-back attitude. He wants to do things in a very calm and composed way. He is not in a hurry all the time. He takes things in a very cautious way and not someone who's into your face all the time," said Ganguly during a function in Mumbai on Wednesday, reports IANS.

    Image credit: Getty

    "MS Dhoni handled the transition fantastically. Then came Virat Kohli, who has a fantastic record. He was a different sort of captain. He did things differently. Every individual is different. I don't compare captains. Everybody has their way of leadership. When you back someone let him captain, give him a bit of time to give results, and then see what happens," added Ganguly.

    Image credit: PTI

    Ganguly also is an avid football lover. On being asked about the All India Football Federation's (AIFF's) recent ban from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), he said, "I don't deal with football, so I won't be able to answer that question. But, I think every sports body has a system. Every sports body has its rules and regulations. We at BCCI also have rules and protocols."

