'Rohit Sharma has a bit of a laid-back attitude' - Sourav Ganguly

Team India has been doing great under Rohit Sharma's leadership, having taken over the role from Virat Kohli last year. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly feels Rohit has a "laid-back attitude".

As far as Team India is concerned, it has been gaining consistent success under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who took over the reins from Virat Kohli later last year and now leads the side across formats. India will be desperate to win the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled to be held in October-November, especially following India's dismal ouster in the group stage during last year's edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While Rohit is backed as the guy to lead India to its second T20WC glory, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly feels that Rohit sometimes has a "laid-back attitude".

"Rohit Sharma has a bit of a laid-back attitude. He wants to do things in a very calm and composed way. He is not in a hurry all the time. He takes things in a very cautious way and not someone who's into your face all the time," said Ganguly during a function in Mumbai on Wednesday, reports IANS. ALSO READ: IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

"MS Dhoni handled the transition fantastically. Then came Virat Kohli, who has a fantastic record. He was a different sort of captain. He did things differently. Every individual is different. I don't compare captains. Everybody has their way of leadership. When you back someone let him captain, give him a bit of time to give results, and then see what happens," added Ganguly.

