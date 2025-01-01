"Jaiswal tried to hit...": Steve Smith reveals on-field incident involving Sam Konstas (WATCH)

Sam Konstas made a memorable Test debut for Australia against India, scoring 60 runs and impressing with his energetic fielding and banter, earning praise from teammates and opponents.

"Jaiswal tried to hit...": Steve Smith reveals on-field incident involving Sam Konstas dmn
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 2:03 PM IST

Sam Konstas, the 19-year-old Australian cricketer, made a memorable debut against India in the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. His impressive performance with the bat and energetic fielding have earned him praise from his teammates and opponents alike.

Konstas scored a 65-ball 60 in the first innings, showcasing his batting skills against a strong Indian bowling attack. His innings included stunning scoops and laps off Jasprit Bumrah, which not only impressed the crowd but also gave his team an edge over India.

Konstas's energy and enthusiasm were evident in his fielding as well. He constantly engaged in banter with Indian batters while fielding at close-in positions. His chirping even prompted Yashasvi Jaiswal to try and hit the ball at him to silence him. 

"He was chirping. I think at one point (Yashasvi) Jaiswal was actually trying to hit the ball at him to shut him up a bit," said Steve Smith.

Smith praised Konstas's energy and confidence, saying, "He's brought great energy to the team... He's got a bright future ahead of him."

Konstas's confidence was on full display when he gave Bumrah a rather cocky send-off after the Indian pacer got out in the second innings. Smith couldn't help but laugh at the incident, saying, "He's mad. I think he really enjoyed himself under the lid there."

Overall, Sam Konstas has made a promising start to his Test career, and his energetic and confident approach to the game has earned him a lot of attention and praise.

