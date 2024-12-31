Former Cricketer Vinod Kambli dances to 'Chak De India' song with Nurse in heartwarming viral video (WATCH)

Vinod Kambli, recovering in a Thane hospital after being treated for a urinary tract infection and brain clot, was seen dancing and singing with hospital staff to the Chak De India song. His health is stable, and he continues receiving support from cricket legends.

First Published Dec 31, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who was recently hospitalized due to health issues, has now made headlines for a heartwarming moment that has gone viral on social media. The 52-year-old, who is recovering in a hospital in Thane, was seen dancing and singing with the female staff, including nurses, to the title song of the popular Bollywood movie Chak De India. 

Vinod Kambli, who was admitted to Akrithi Hospital on December 21 with a urinary tract infection and muscle spasms, had further complications after doctors discovered a blood clot in his brain. He was immediately provided with the best medical care, and after undergoing several rounds of tests, his health has reportedly improved. 

In a show of his recovery, Kambli was seen in high spirits, performing and singing along with the hospital staff. The video of him dancing has touched the hearts of his fans, who were relieved to see the cricketer smiling after a difficult time. Doctors at the hospital have confirmed that Kambli’s condition is now stable.

During his recovery, Kambli shared a heartfelt message, saying, "I will never forget cricket, because the centuries and double centuries I scored are still fresh in my memory." This sentiment has resonated with fans and cricket enthusiasts who fondly remember his contributions to the game.

"Brain not stable": Doctor treating ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli provides update on his health

Kambli, who has had his share of health and financial struggles in recent years, had previously appeared on stage with his childhood friend, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, at a private event. Despite these challenges, Kambli's spirits remain high, and he continues to receive support from his fellow cricketers. Notably, former cricketers Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have pledged to assist Kambli during these tough times.

A left-handed batsman known for his stylish play, Kambli played 17 Test matches for India, scoring 1,084 runs at an average of 54. He also represented the country in 106 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

