Rohit Sharma to Viral Kohli: 7 Cricketers who became fathers in 2024

Here are the cricketers who became fathers in 2024, some for the very first time.
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel became a father this month. His wife gave birth to their son, Haks Patel, on December 19th.
Team India captain Rohit Sharma became a father for the second time this year. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, gave birth to their son, Ahaan, on November 19th.
Indian batsman Virat Kohli became a father for the second time earlier this year. His wife, Anushka Sharma, gave birth to their son, Ahaan, on February 15th, 2024.
Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan became a father for the first time this year. His wife, Rohan Jahur, gave birth to their son on October 21st, 2024.
Australian cricketer Travis Head became a father for the second time this year. His wife, Jessica Davies, gave birth to their son in November.
New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson became a father for the third time. His wife, Sarah Raheem, gave birth to their daughter in February 2024.
