Sports

Rohit Sharma to Viral Kohli: 7 Cricketers who became fathers in 2024

Cricketers Who Became Fathers in 2014

Here are the cricketers who became fathers in 2024, some for the very first time.

Axar Patel

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel became a father this month. His wife gave birth to their son, Haks Patel, on December 19th.

Rohit Sharma

Team India captain Rohit Sharma became a father for the second time this year. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, gave birth to their son, Ahaan, on November 19th.

Virat Kohli

Indian batsman Virat Kohli became a father for the second time earlier this year. His wife, Anushka Sharma, gave birth to their son, Ahaan, on February 15th, 2024.

Sarfaraz Khan

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan became a father for the first time this year. His wife, Rohan Jahur, gave birth to their son on October 21st, 2024.

Travis Head

Australian cricketer Travis Head became a father for the second time this year. His wife, Jessica Davies, gave birth to their son in November.

Kane Williamson

New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson became a father for the third time. His wife, Sarah Raheem, gave birth to their daughter in February 2024.

Sachin Tendulkar VS Virat Kohli: Who’s richer? Check their net worth

Yashasvi Jaiswal birthday: Know luxury car collection of cricketer

Nitish Reddy scores maiden test century: Check his net worth, assets

Indian cricketer Axar Patel welcomes baby boy with wife Meha Patel