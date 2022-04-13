Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vaccination against coronavirus has halved Italy's death toll, reveals study

    Due to Covid-19 emergence in the country in February 2020, Italy had reported nearly 161,032 deaths, the second-highest toll in the European region after Britain. 
     

    Vaccination against coronavirus has halved Italy's death toll, reveals study - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Milan, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    Covid-19 vaccines have nearly halved the death toll in Italy, averting almost 150,000 deaths and 8 million cases last year, the National Health Institute (ISS) assessed on Wednesday. 

    The ISS examination commenced from the beginning of 2021 until the end of January 2022, revealing the inoculation campaign also averted nearly 500,000 hospitalisations and around 55,000 admissions to intensive care.

    Due to Covid-19 emergence in the country in February 2020, Italy reported nearly 161,032 deaths, the second-highest toll in the European country after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. To date, the country has reported 15.4 million cases. 

    Nearly 79 per cent of Italians have been fully vaccinated, and 65 per cent received booster shots, as per the Our World in Data. 

    The ISS study revealed that 72 per cent of lives saved due to vaccination were those aged 80 and nearly 19 per cent were in the 70-79 age group. About 7 per cent were aged 60-69, and 3 per cent were under 60 years. 
     
    The results were estimated using data on vaccine effectiveness and weekly vaccination numbers to examine their impact on the weekly total of cases, hospitalisations, ICU admissions, and fatalities.

    The methodology was initially created for flu vaccines but has previously been used in other countries for SARS-CoV-2 research, according to the public body in its statement.
     

    Also Read: As COVID cases soar, Indian consulate in Shanghai closes in-person services

    Also Read: Private vaccination centres' service charges capped at Rs 150 for precautionary dose

    Also Read: Covid-19 booster shots available for all adults from April 10 at private vaccinations centres

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Globally 490 million covid-19 cases reported, New variant XE raise new concerns -adt

    Globally 490 million covid-19 cases reported, New variant XE raise new concerns

    No impact on efficacy, safety: Bharat Biotech on Covaxin supply suspension by WHO - adt

    'No impact on efficacy, safety': Bharat Biotech on Covaxin supply suspension by WHO

    WHO explains new variant amid growing fear of XE strain -adt

    WHO explains new variant amid growing fear of XE strain

    Chinas Shanghai extends covid curbs as daily cases surge - adt

    Line two metres apart: China officials warn residents over daily covid cases surge

    Ivermectin fails to reduce risk of hospitalisation for COVID-19 - adt

    Ivermectin fails to reduce risk of hospitalisation for COVID-19

    Recent Stories

    This is madness!: Roger Federer aces Switzerland tourism ad along with Anne Hathaway snt

    'This is madness!': Roger Federer aces Switzerland tourism ad along with Anne Hathaway

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Does April 13 have anything to do with Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Does April 13 have anything to do with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor?

    India likely to face more power cuts as coal supplies run low gcw

    India likely to face more power cuts as coal supplies run low

    Haye Ram, sharam kar', Urfi Javed trolled for flaunting 'bra' on cut out top at Mumbai airport (Pictures) RBA

    'Haye Ram, sharam kar', Urfi Javed trolled for flaunting 'bra' on cut out top at Mumbai airport (Pictures)

    Bombay High Court grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case - adt

    Bombay High Court grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon