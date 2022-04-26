Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China's Beijing shuts gyms and theatres, India witnesses drop in Covid-19 cases | 10 updates

    India witnessed a slight drop in new Covid-19 cases, with 2,483 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
     

    date 2022-04-26
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    To prevent the spread of Covid-19 any further, Beijing has imposed restrictions on its citizens. The restrictions include shutting down gyms, theatres and several other public places. In Europe, the Covid-19 daily count has dropped; it's under the 14,000-mark. India witnessed a slight drop in new Covid-19 cases, with 2,483 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

    10 updates: 

    1) On Tuesday, Beijing authority closed gyms, theatres, and tourist sites just a day after announcing mass testing in the city's most populated district, Chaoyang, who flocked to supermarkets to stock up on food and essentials amid fears of stricter curbs, as per reports. 

    2) Shanghai, the financial hub of China, reported 52 new Covid-19 deaths on Monday, double the day before, which reported 51, the city government stated on Tuesday. New 16,900 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the city.   

    3) Now, questions are raised about China's low Covid death toll, despite the ongoing surge in Shanghai, as per AFP reports. Despite nearly 200,000 symptomatic cases and over 470,000 asymptomatic cases since the pandemic, China has recorded fewer than 5,000 deaths from Covid-19.

    4) About Europe, Italy witnessed a receding Covid wave, with eth daily Covid-19 cases decreasing drastically. As per the health ministry, Italy registered 24,878 Covid-19 cases on Monday, against 52,263 on Sunday. On Monday, new 93 deaths were reported. 
     
    5) In France, the new Covid-19 cases stood at 13,984 on Monday, as per reports. Earlier the week, the number of the new cases in France witnessed a huge surge due to the mutated strain omicron. 

    6) German cases rose by 1,36,798 to reach 24,337,394 on Monday, as per reports. The total death in Germany stood at 134,489. It is unclear whether the cases were reported within 24 hours or the backlog cases. 

    7) In Hong Kong, the daily cases dropped after the globe's deadliest outbreaks; the second phase of the three-phased Covid unlock plan will begin in the second half of next month, the official informed media.

    8) Malaysia logged 2,478 new Covid-19 cases at midnight on Monday following the health ministry, bringing the tally to 4,433,551. 

    9) Following the latest health ministry data, India saw a slight drop in new Covid-19 cases, with 2,483 cases registered in the last 24 hours. Assam added a backlog of 1,347 deaths; now, the country's overall Covid death tally is 5,23,622. On Monday, the country reported new 2,541  Covid-19 cases. 

    10) According to government data, the active caseload in India is currently 15,636. Following the health ministry statement, the active case rate is 0.04 per cent, and the recovery rate is currently 98.75 per cent.

    Also Read: Beijing goes on high alert for Covid; mass testing, lockdowns begin

    Also Read: Shanghai reports three deaths due to COVID-19 since latest lockdown

    Also Read: Seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in China's Shanghai, total rises to 10

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
