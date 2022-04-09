Private vaccination centres' service charges capped at Rs 150 for precautionary dose

No new registrations on CoWin would be necessary for a booster dose.

Private vaccination centres can charge up to Rs 150 as a serving fee in addition to the cost of the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the government stated on Saturday. The third vaccine shot, the precaution dose per the government, is the same vaccine as the previous doses, stated the Union health secretary post a meeting with all health secretaries of state and union territories.

No new registrations on Cowin would be necessary for a booster dose, as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the platform.

On Friday, the Central government announced the booster shot for all adults from April 10, if their second shot was given at least nine months prior. Frontline workers and seniors aged 60 and above have already received the booster shot for free. For others, they'll have to pay for the precautionary dosages, which will only be accessible at private vaccination centres.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union health minister, tweeted that from April 10, 2022, in Private Vaccination Centres the Precaution Dose will be available to anyone aged 18 and older.



Allowing all adults to receive booster doses comes as infections spread in numerous nations. Many Indians couldn't travel overseas without a third shot.

Following the announcement, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla stated that the Covishield booster dose for all adults would cost Rs 600, excluding taxes. Covovax, which has not yet been licenced as a booster shot, will cost roughly Rs 900 plus taxes if approved.

Manish Tewari, Congress MP, stated that the administration effectively ignored the rural poor by limiting access to booster shots for all adults in private vaccination centres. He said Rs 900 for a booster dose is out of reach for many people, particularly daily wagers.

