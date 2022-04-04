Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Globally 490 million covid-19 cases reported, New variant XE raise new concerns

    According to the World Health Organization, the variant XE has more transmissibility than the Omicron variant. 

    Globally 490 million covid-19 cases reported, New variant XE raise new concerns -adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

    The international Covid-19 cases on Sunday hit 490 million, while the countries across the globe are attempting to flatten the curve. As per John Hopkins University data, over 6.5 million deaths have been reported due to Covid-19 since the pandemic. 

    The University's Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) declared that the present global caseload stood at 491,352,180 cases on Monday morning. The total death recorded stands at 6,152,703. The US remains to register the highest cases of at 81,832,612, followed by India with a total of 43,028,863 cases.

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the number of fresh Covid cases across the world between March 21 and March 27 has dropped by 14 per cent compared to the previous week. And another development, a new variant of the Covid-19 XE, has been detected. According to WHO, the variant has more transmissibility than the Omicron variant. 

    Also Read: 'No impact on efficacy, safety': Bharat Biotech on Covaxin supply suspension by WHO

    China remains to record the highest surge in Covid-19 cases, with the country recording 13,000 cases on Sunday, the highest since the first wave peak in Wuhan. Shanghai is under lockdown, reporting the most number of cases. As per reports, the entire city of around 25 million people is restricted, with another round of mass testing planned. 

    The UK has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron BA.2 variant. The total cases reported are 21,379,545 cases as of now—hospitalisation and death rates are rising in Britain, the UK with 166,168 deaths as of now. The XE variant is the recombinant variant (BA.1-BA.2) initially detected in the UK in January, as per WHO.

    Also Read: WHO explains new variant amid growing fear of XE strain

    Germany records 41,129 fresh cases; the total stands at 21,668,677 cases. Around 23 new deaths. On Monday, the death toll rises to 130,052, as per the Robert Koch Institute. German reported being the highest European nation to witness the surge in Covid-19 cases in March. 

    In South Korea, certain restrictions were eased, enabling fully vaccinated travellers to enter without quarantine; the country saw a surge of 127,190 cases in a single day on Monday, bringing the total to 14,001,406. Two hundred eighteen more deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of people who have died due to the virus to 17,453. The increase in South Korea in recent weeks has also drawn international attention.

    The number of Covid cases in France continues to rise. According to Reuters, the government reported a total of 132,114 new Covid cases on Sunday. An increase in Italy, in addition to France, has been causing concern across Europe.

    Also Read: Line two metres apart: China officials warn residents over daily covid cases surge

    Also Read: Ivermectin fails to reduce risk of hospitalisation for COVID-19

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No impact on efficacy, safety: Bharat Biotech on Covaxin supply suspension by WHO - adt

    'No impact on efficacy, safety': Bharat Biotech on Covaxin supply suspension by WHO

    WHO explains new variant amid growing fear of XE strain -adt

    WHO explains new variant amid growing fear of XE strain

    Chinas Shanghai extends covid curbs as daily cases surge - adt

    Line two metres apart: China officials warn residents over daily covid cases surge

    Ivermectin fails to reduce risk of hospitalisation for COVID-19 - adt

    Ivermectin fails to reduce risk of hospitalisation for COVID-19

    Chinas COVID-19 cases almost doubled, records worst outbreak since 2020 - ADT

    China's COVID-19 cases almost doubled, records worst outbreak since 2020

    Recent Stories

    No honeymoon for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; check all details of big Bollywood shaadi RBA

    No honeymoon for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; check all details of big Bollywood shaadi

    Sonam Kapoor shows off her baby bump; fans call her 'beautiful mommy', 'stunner' RBA

    Sonam Kapoor shows off her baby bump; fans call her 'beautiful mommy', 'stunner'

    HDFC to be merged with HDFC Bank here s everything you need to know gcw

    HDFC to be merged with HDFC Bank; here's everything you need to know

    Pakistan crisis: Imran Khan to continue as PM Supreme Court to continue hearing top developments gcw

    Pakistan crisis: Imran Khan to continue as PM, Supreme Court to continue hearing | Top developments

    Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 6 actresses who survived major fatal accidents RBA

    Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 6 actresses who survived major fatal accidents

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon