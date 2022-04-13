Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As COVID cases soar, Indian consulate in Shanghai closes in-person services

    The Indian Embassy in Beijing has now said that it is impossible to communicate with the Indian consulate in Shanghai due to the strict lockdown imposed there. It is also notified that officers from the Consulate General are unable to perform consular services in person.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    China, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    The COVID 4th wave has gripped China, with cases spreading rapidly across the country. The Omicron BA2 variety has spread not just in Shanghai, but also in 29 other states. The situation in Shanghai is deteriorating, as inhabitants are running out of food and water, and they are unable to access medical care.

    This has resulted in a slew of issues for officials from other countries. The US has already instructed its non-emergency federal staff in Shanghai to leave the city. The Indian Embassy in Beijing has now said that it is impossible to communicate with the Indian consulate in Shanghai due to the strict lockdown imposed there.

    It is also notified that officers from the Consulate General are unable to perform consular services in person. To avoid the spread of the sickness, Shanghai has been placed under heavy lockdown. No one is permitted to leave their home. Food supplies has ceased owing to a halt in imports. Food and drink are in scarce supply. People are often obliged to eat only one meal every day in many countries.

    Previously, non-emergency US government employees and their family members at the consulate in Shanghai were asked to leave the city immediately, according to a US State Department directive. Other US officials, meanwhile, will continue on duty at the embassy.

    Also Read | China: Shanghai imposes lockdown to curb COVID-19 outbreak

    People living in Shanghai who are subjected to limitations are in a gloomy condition. They are not allowed to leave their houses and are struggling to satisfy their basic daily necessities, including food. Infected persons are being held in massive mass isolation facilities, where the situation is deteriorating rapidly.

    Guangzhou, China's southern port city, with a population of around 20 million people. Following the disclosure of a few instances of COVID, testing for everybody has become required. Officials declare that all food products are in ample supply, but a local newspaper alleges that people are panicking and making large-scale purchases, causing a scarcity of commodities.

    Also Read | As COVID cases soar in Shanghai, citizens plead for basic essentials like food, medicines

    Also Read | 'Stay indoors, leave only to get COVID test': China's Shanghai tightens lockdown rules

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
