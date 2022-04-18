Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shanghai reports three deaths due to COVID-19 since latest lockdown

    China's largest city Shanghai has been stewed under a patchwork of lockdown restrictions this year due to the country's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic's inception. 
     

    Shanghai, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

    As Covid-19 cases surged in China, Shanghai reported its first death due to Covid since the beginning of its weeks-long lockdown, three elderly people with underlying conditions, the city government stated on Monday.

    Through its social media, the city informed that the three people deteriorated into severe cases after going into hospital and died after all efforts to revive them proved ineffective.

    The city added that the people who died were two women aged 89 and 91 and an older adult aged 91. Additionally, they all had underlying health issues such as coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

    As per the municipal health commission, the eastern business hub posted 22,248 new domestic cases on Monday, out of which 2,417 were symptomatic.

    China, the country first detected the coronavirus in late 2019, has reduced new cases to a trickle thanks to a zero-Covid policy of mass testing, travel restrictions, and targeted lockdowns.

    But the country has failed to prevent the outbreak of the Covid-19 in the multiple regions, largely due to the spread of the Omicron variant. 

    The country last reported new Covid deaths on March 19, when two people died in the northeastern province of Jilin, the first in more than a year.
     

    Also Read:  Delhi government introduces new advisory for schools due to rising Covid-19 cases

    Also Read:  Delhi: Private school shuts down after teacher, student test COVID-19 positive

    Also Read:  Vaccines made in India provide better protection than Pfizer and Moderna: SII's Adar Poonawalla

