Omicron threat: SEC cancels panchayat polls 2021 in Madhya Pradesh

A notification for the cancellation of the gram panchayat elections was issued by the SEC after discussing all pros and cons in the matter, official sources said.

The State Elections Commission (SEC) cancelled the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021, which were slated to be held in three phases on January 6, 28 and February 16. Earlier, Governor Mangu Bhai Patel had signed off on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet to withdraw the ordinance to hold the elections on Sunday.

“With the cancellation of the election, model code of conduct, which was imposed on December 4, also ended. The commission will return the deposit amount of representatives of the first phase of the election,” state election commission secretary BS Jamod said in a letter to all district collectors.

The Cabinet’s decision to withdraw the ordinance paved the way for the cancellation of the panchayat poll process in the state.

Voting was scheduled in January-February for the multi-phase elections to gram panchayats and the process of filing nominations for the first and second phases had started from December 13.

“After the Supreme Court’s decision, the state cabinet decided to request the Governor to withdraw this ordinance (promulgated in November this year),” Minister for Panchayat Mahendra Singh Sisodia told reporters on Tuesday.