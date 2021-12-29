  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron threat: SEC cancels panchayat polls 2021 in Madhya Pradesh

    A notification for the cancellation of the gram panchayat elections was issued by the SEC after discussing all pros and cons in the matter, official sources said.

    Omicron threat: SEC cancels panchayat polls 2021 in Madhya Pradesh DNM
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 9:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The State Elections Commission (SEC) cancelled the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021, which were slated to be held in three phases on January 6, 28 and February 16. Earlier, Governor Mangu Bhai Patel had signed off on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet to withdraw the ordinance to hold the elections on Sunday.

    “With the cancellation of the election, model code of conduct, which was imposed on December 4, also ended. The commission will return the deposit amount of representatives of the first phase of the election,” state election commission secretary BS Jamod said in a letter to all district collectors.

    The Cabinet’s decision to withdraw the ordinance paved the way for the cancellation of the panchayat poll process in the state.

    Also Read | Omicron threat: Yellow alert to be sounded in Delhi, detailed order soon, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Voting was scheduled in January-February for the multi-phase elections to gram panchayats and the process of filing nominations for the first and second phases had started from December 13.

    A notification for the cancellation of the gram panchayat elections was issued by the SEC after discussing all pros and cons in the matter, official sources said.

    Also Read: Punjab makes double vaccination mandatory for visiting public places

    “After the Supreme Court’s decision, the state cabinet decided to request the Governor to withdraw this ordinance (promulgated in November this year),” Minister for Panchayat Mahendra Singh Sisodia told reporters on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pfizer says final analysis of COVID19 pill shows 90 pc efficacy lab results show it works on Omicron gcw

    Pfizer says final analysis of COVID-19 pill shows 90% efficacy, lab results show it works on Omicron

    India records 6822 new COVID cases recovery rate stands at 98 pc gcw

    India records 6,822 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98.36%

    Omicron India might witness third wave of coronavirus by February suggests IIT Kanpur scientist gcw

    Amid Omicron scare, India might witness third wave of coronavirus by February, suggests IIT Kanpur scientist

    Indias South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat-ayh

    India's South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat

    Man encourages vaccination drive at bus stand; hilarious video goes viral - gps

    Man encourages vaccination drive at bus stand; hilarious video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy dance song in Pushpa, "I know how many doubts you had" RCB

    Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy dance song in Pushpa, "I know how many doubts you had"

    BTS members to Angelina Jolie; International celebs who entered social media this year RCB

    Round-up 2021: BTS members to Angelina Jolie; International celebs who entered social media this year

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary Why was Mumtaz shocked about the actor marriage with Dimple Kapadia drb

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Why was Mumtaz shocked about the actor’s marriage with Dimple Kapadia?

    New Year 2022: Set these healthy goals for a lifetime! drb

    New Year 2022: Set these healthy goals for a lifetime!

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 7 lesser known facts about Bollywood first Superstar drb

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: 7 lesser-known facts about Bollywood’s first ‘Superstar’

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon