Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Apsara Iyer, first Indian-American woman president of Harvard Law Review in 136 years?

    Apsara Iyer became the first Indian-American woman to be elected president of Harvard Law Review in its 136-year history. As per a report in The Harvard Crimson, Harvard Law Review is one of the oldest student-run legal scholarship publication which was founded in 1887. 

    Who is Apsara Iyer first Indian American woman president of Harvard Law Review in 136 years gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    A second year Indian-American student at Harvard Law School has been elected president of the prestigious Harvard Law Review, becoming the first woman from the community to be named to the position in the prestigious publication’s 136-year history.

    According to a report in The Harvard Crimson, Apsara Iyer was chosen as the 137th president of the Harvard Law Review on Monday. The Harvard Law Review was established in 1887 and is one of the oldest student-run legal scholarly periodicals.

    Iyer stated in The Crimson report that she hopes to "include more editors in the process of reading and choosing articles and preserve the publication's reputation for "high-quality" work" in her capacity as president of the Law Review. Iyer said that she was now only concerned with keeping things running and the lights on.

    Also Read | JEE Main 2023: Twenty candidates score perfect 100 percentile in January edition; know toppers here

    Both former president Barack Obama and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were notable predecessors to Iyer in their positions.

    According to the Crimson report, Iyer earned a bachelor's degree in Economics, Math, and Spanish after graduating from Yale in 2016.

    Priscila Coronado, Iyer's immediate predecessor, declared that the magazine is "very blessed" to have Iyer in charge. "Apsara has changed the lives of many editors for the better, and I know she will continue to do so," Coronado said.

    She has impressed her colleagues editors with her extraordinary brilliance, thoughtfulness, friendliness, and ardent advocacy from the beginning. Iyer worked in the office in 2018 before coming to the Law School, and took a leave of absence after her first year studying law to return to the role.

    Also Read | Army tweaks Agniveer recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    Iyer is a member of the South Asian Law Students Association and has previously been active in the Harvard Human Rights Journal and the National Security Journal of the Law School. 

    Iyer received a B.A. in Economics, Math, and Spanish from Yale in 2016. She pursued an MPhil at Oxford as a Clarendon Scholar because of her passion for archaeology and indigenous people, and in 2018 she joined the Manhattan District Attorney's Antiquities Trafficking Unit (ATU). There, she looked into cases of art theft and worked with federal and international law enforcement to return more than 1100 stolen items of art to 15 different nations.

    Also Read: From the IAF Vault: Why Miranshah will remain special for IAF

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Main 2023: Twenty candidates score perfect 100 percentile in January edition; know toppers here - adt

    JEE Main 2023: Twenty candidates score perfect 100 percentile in January edition; know toppers here

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registration process to commence from February 7; know key dates, other details - adt

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registration process to commence from February 7; know key dates, other details

    Army tweaks Agniveers recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    Army tweaks Agniveer recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    HBSE 2023: BSEH releases revised date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exam; check Haryana Board schedule here - adt

    HBSE 2023: BSEH releases revised date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exam; check Haryana Board schedule here

    TBJEE 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, important dates - adt

    TBJEE 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, important dates

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Ferry service between Belapur-Gateway begins; know timings, tickets - adt

    Maha: Ferry service between Belapur-Gateway begins; know timings, tickets

    football Ronaldo or Benzema - who trains like a beast Real Madrid star's personal coach gives shocking response snt

    Ronaldo or Benzema - who trains like a beast? Real Madrid star's personal coach gives shocking response

    Mumbai airport gets threat call from Indian Mujahideen; agencies put on high alert AJR

    Mumbai airport gets threat call from Indian Mujahideen; agencies put on high alert

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Always felt that I had the potential to play the shorter format - Cheteshwar Pujara on being overlooked in IPL Indian Premier League-ayh

    'Always felt that I had the potential to play the shorter format' - Pujara on being overlooked in IPL

    5 reasons why Jabra Elite 5 earbuds with active noise cancellation is perfect for you gcw

    5 reasons why Jabra Elite 5 earbuds with active noise cancellation is perfect for you

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon