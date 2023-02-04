Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army tweaks Agniveer recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    An officer said: "The changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on cognitive aspect during selection."

    Army tweaks Agniveers recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 7:21 PM IST

    Aiming to make the selection process smoother and increase focus on the cognitive aspect, the Indian Army has made changes in its induction process for Agniveers, by conducting an online examination first before physical and medical tests from the next recruitment session.

    The candidates will have to first undergo an online common entrance examination (CEE) at 200 locations across the country. 

    Also Read: From the IAF Vault: The story of how IAF's first chief was picked

    Sources in the Indian Army said: "The application will be invited in the second week of February, and the online examination will be conducted in April this year. All preparations have been completed for holding the test."

    An officer said: "The changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on cognitive aspect during selection. It will have wider outreach across the country and also reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct."

    The force has uploaded several animated videos on 'How to Register' and 'How to Appear in Online Common Entrance Exam' on its website. 

    For mock tests, links have been hosted on the website, wherein the aspirants can practice appearing for the online test.

    Prior to this, the aspirants had to first undergo the physical test, followed by the medical tests and at the end, they had to clear the common entrance examination. To date, the Army has inducted 19,000 Agniveers. 

    The move would not only manage the huge crowd but also reduce the cost involved in the recruitment rallies. In smaller towns, over 5,000 candidates used to participate in the rallies, while over 1.5 lakh joined in big cities.

    Also Read: From the IAF Vault: Why Miranshah will remain special for IAF

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 7:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India largest helicopter-manufacturing HAL facility to make LUH

    India's largest helicopter-manufacturing facility to make LUH

    From the IAF Vault: The story of how IAF's first chief was picked

    From the IAF Vault: The story of how IAF's first chief was picked

    Military equipment worth Rs 1.93 lakh crore imported over last five years: Govt - adt

    Military equipment worth Rs 1.93 lakh crore imported over last five years: Govt

    MQ 9B Predator drone takes off from backburner as India and US get talking about the deal again

    MQ-9B Predator drone takes off from backburner as India and US get talking about the deal again

    Budget 2023: Aatmanibharta agenda reflects in Defence budget; 13 per cent increase in allocation snt

    Budget 2023: Aatmanirbharta agenda reflects in Defence budget; 13 per cent increase in allocation

    Recent Stories

    Delhi liquor policy case: After BJP, Congress seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation AJR

    Delhi liquor policy case: After BJP, Congress seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India against Australia?-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India?

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of 7 accused; check details AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of 7 accused; check details

    Decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of a swift resolution - Dipa Karmakar on 21-month ban-ayh

    'Decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of a swift resolution' - Dipa Karmakar on 21-month ban

    Artificial Tears case: Tamil Nadu-based firm told to suspend making eye-drop

    'Artificial Tears' case: Tamil Nadu-based firm told to suspend making eye-drops

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon