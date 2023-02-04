Army tweaks Agniveer recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

An officer said: "The changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on cognitive aspect during selection."

Aiming to make the selection process smoother and increase focus on the cognitive aspect, the Indian Army has made changes in its induction process for Agniveers, by conducting an online examination first before physical and medical tests from the next recruitment session.

The candidates will have to first undergo an online common entrance examination (CEE) at 200 locations across the country.

Sources in the Indian Army said: "The application will be invited in the second week of February, and the online examination will be conducted in April this year. All preparations have been completed for holding the test."

An officer said: "The changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on cognitive aspect during selection. It will have wider outreach across the country and also reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct."

The force has uploaded several animated videos on 'How to Register' and 'How to Appear in Online Common Entrance Exam' on its website.

For mock tests, links have been hosted on the website, wherein the aspirants can practice appearing for the online test.

Prior to this, the aspirants had to first undergo the physical test, followed by the medical tests and at the end, they had to clear the common entrance examination. To date, the Army has inducted 19,000 Agniveers.

The move would not only manage the huge crowd but also reduce the cost involved in the recruitment rallies. In smaller towns, over 5,000 candidates used to participate in the rallies, while over 1.5 lakh joined in big cities.

