GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be expected soon; here's how to download

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will post the GUJCET 2022 answer key on gujcet.gseb.org.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 6:02 PM IST

    The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 answer key is expected soon. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will post the GUJCET 2022 answer key on its official website, gujcet.gseb.org. The candidates who wish to download the answer key can download it with the required credentials.   

    GUJCET is a state-level entrance examination for admission to the undergraduate level professional courses at participating Gujarat institutions. The entrance test was held on April 18. 

    GSHSEB will release its first provisional answer key of GUJCET, and candidates can raise objections if they have any. Ahead of the results, the final answer key will be published. 

    Here's how to download the GUJCET 2022 answer key:

    1) Navigate to the official website of the GSHSEB, gujcet.gseb.org.
    2) Now, click on the GUJCET 2022 answer key link.
    3) Key in the required login details.
    4) Submit and download the answer key. 

    Before the official announcement of the results, candidates can use the answer key to calculate their likely scores.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
