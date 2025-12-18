English

Which Is the Longest National Highway in India? Full Details

career Dec 18 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
English

India's Longest National Highway

National highways in India are the backbone of the country's economy and connectivity. Do you know which is the longest national highway in India and the total distance it covers?

Image credits: Getty
English

NH-44, from Srinagar to Kanyakumari

  • Length: 3745 km

This is India's longest highway, stretching from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. It is the main route for traveling from north to south India.

Image credits: Getty
English

NH-27, from Porbandar to Silchar

  • Length: 3507 km

This highway connects East to West India and is considered the second longest highway.

Image credits: Getty
English

NH-48, from Surat to Kolkata

  • Length: 1873 km

Stretching from Gujarat to West Bengal, this highway is important for trade and transport.

Image credits: Getty
English

NH-52, from Sangrur to Ankola

  • Length: 2807 km

It goes from Punjab to Maharashtra. This highway connects North-West to Central India.

Image credits: Getty
English

NH-30, from Sitarganj to Vijayawada

  • Length: 2040 km

It stretches from Uttarakhand in North India to Andhra Pradesh in South India. It is an important link for Central and South India.

Image credits: Getty
English

National Highways play a key role in the country's development

India's national highway network plays a vital role in the country's development. They not only help cover distances but also strengthen trade, tourism, and cultural connections.

Image credits: Getty

UPSC NDA 2026: Can You Apply for the Exam Without Maths? Know Here

JEE Main 2026 Preparation: Last 30 Days Strategy to Crack the Exam

How to Get a Job in Germany: Ambassador’s Top Tips for Indians

How to Prepare for Board Exams 2026: Easy Tips for High Scores