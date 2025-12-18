Which Is the Longest National Highway in India? Full Details

National highways in India are the backbone of the country's economy and connectivity. Do you know which is the longest national highway in India and the total distance it covers?
This is India's longest highway, stretching from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. It is the main route for traveling from north to south India.
This highway connects East to West India and is considered the second longest highway.
Stretching from Gujarat to West Bengal, this highway is important for trade and transport.
It goes from Punjab to Maharashtra. This highway connects North-West to Central India.
It stretches from Uttarakhand in North India to Andhra Pradesh in South India. It is an important link for Central and South India.
India's national highway network plays a vital role in the country's development. They not only help cover distances but also strengthen trade, tourism, and cultural connections.
