- Home
- Career
- GREAT Scholarships 2026: ₹10 Lakh Scholarship for Indian Students to Study Masters in the UK
GREAT Scholarships 2026: ₹10 Lakh Scholarship for Indian Students to Study Masters in the UK
GREAT Scholarships 2026: The British Council has announced the GREAT Scholarships 2026-27. Indian students can get a ₹10 lakh scholarship for master's studies at top UK universities. See the university list, courses, and application process.
A Golden Opportunity for Indian Students to Study Masters in the UK
Planning to pursue your Master’s degree in the UK in 2026? The British Council’s GREAT Scholarships 2026-27 provide significant financial support for Indian students aspiring to study postgraduate courses at leading UK universities, making higher education abroad more accessible.
How Many Scholarships and What Amount Will Indian Students Get?
For 2026-27, 12 postgraduate scholarships are available for Indian students. Each scholarship is worth at least £10,000, applied directly to one-year master's tuition fees.
Which Universities Offer This Opportunity?
Scholarships are available at top UK institutions like the University of Bristol, University of Surrey, Royal College of Art, and Queen’s University Belfast, among others.
Which Courses Are Included?
These scholarships cover diverse subjects, including Business, Finance, STEM, Law, Design, Humanities, and Creative Arts like music and dance, catering to various students.
Why Do Indian Students Choose the UK for Master's Courses?
The UK is a top choice for Indian students due to its one-year master's programmes, saving time and money. Globally recognized degrees and post-study work options are key benefits.
GREAT Scholarships 2026: Things for Indian Students to Keep in Mind Before Applying
- Eligibility and deadlines vary by university.
- Apply directly to your chosen university.
- Timely application is crucial due to limited spots.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.