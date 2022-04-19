Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has posted the provisional answer key for the CMAT 2022 exams on the official website. 

    CMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 6:06 PM IST

    The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) answer keys are out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has posted the provisional answer key for the CMAT 2022 exams on the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates must fill in the application number and date of birth to access the CMAT answer key 2022. On April 9, 2022, the NTA CMAT exam was conducted. 

    The NTA has given applicants until April 21, 2022, to file objections to the CMAT answer key. To file an objection, a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 must be paid online with a debit or credit card. NTA will review the objections and then release the final answer key. The CMAT 2022 Exam Result is expected in May.

    The statement from NTA read that the applicants, who are not dissatisfied with the answer key, may challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. The processing fee can be paid by debit card, credit card, net banking, or Paytm until April 21, 2022. No challenge will be considered unless the processing fee is received. The Challenges will not be accepted in any other way, it added. 

    Learn to download the answer key: 
    1) Go to the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.
    2) Click on the display question paper and answer key challenge 2022 link.
    3) Choose the login method using a password or date of birth.
    4)  Fill in the login credentials and click then sign in. 
    5) The CMAT answer key will be on the screen.

    How to raise objections:
    1) Candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge.
    2) Select the alternate answer and upload the required document. 
    3) Pay the fee to complete the process.

    Also Read: CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details and learn to download admit card here

    Also Read: BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

    Also Read: IGNOU PhD Exam 2022 announces interview schedule for all courses; Know here

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra state board results for SSC, HSC to be announced by mid-May? Know here - adt

    Maharashtra state board results for SSC, HSC to be announced by mid-May? Know here

    APJEE 2022 Registrations open today know how to apply documents needed gcw

    APJEE 2022: Registrations open today; know how to apply, documents needed

    NEET UG 2022: Check documents required to fill application form - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Check documents required to fill application form

    NTA reopens JEE Main 2022 session 1 window; check new dates here

    NTA reopens JEE Main 2022 session 1 window; check new dates here

    TANCET 2022: Registration ends today; Know how to apply, required documents - adt

    TANCET 2022: Registration ends today; Know how to apply, required documents

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Police Department to take action against individuals involved in communal disputes - adt

    Maharashtra Police Department to take action against individuals involved in communal disputes

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Had some belief that we could win against Kolkata Knight Riders - Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Had some belief that we could win - Rajasthan's Jos Buttler

    Is Disha Patani India's 'Mia Khalifa'? Here's what netizens has to say RBA

    Is Disha Patani India's 'Mia Khalifa'? Here's what netizens has to say

    Baby hyenas approach a lion feasting on its prey; here's what happened next - gps

    Baby hyenas approach a lion feasting on its prey; here’s what happened next

    football Grieving Ronaldo will miss Man United's clash against Liverpool after newborn son's death snt

    Grieving Ronaldo will miss Man United's clash against Liverpool after newborn son's death

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon