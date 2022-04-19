CMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has posted the provisional answer key for the CMAT 2022 exams on the official website.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) answer keys are out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has posted the provisional answer key for the CMAT 2022 exams on the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates must fill in the application number and date of birth to access the CMAT answer key 2022. On April 9, 2022, the NTA CMAT exam was conducted.

The NTA has given applicants until April 21, 2022, to file objections to the CMAT answer key. To file an objection, a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 must be paid online with a debit or credit card. NTA will review the objections and then release the final answer key. The CMAT 2022 Exam Result is expected in May.

The statement from NTA read that the applicants, who are not dissatisfied with the answer key, may challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. The processing fee can be paid by debit card, credit card, net banking, or Paytm until April 21, 2022. No challenge will be considered unless the processing fee is received. The Challenges will not be accepted in any other way, it added.

Learn to download the answer key:

1) Go to the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

2) Click on the display question paper and answer key challenge 2022 link.

3) Choose the login method using a password or date of birth.

4) Fill in the login credentials and click then sign in.

5) The CMAT answer key will be on the screen.

How to raise objections:

1) Candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge.

2) Select the alternate answer and upload the required document.

3) Pay the fee to complete the process.

