Top Law Universities in India: The CLAT Result 2026 is out. The race for admission to the best law colleges has begun. Discover the top 10 law universities, including NLSIU and NLU Delhi, their features, and admission processes.

Top 10 Best Law Colleges in India: Following the announcement of the CLAT 2026 results, the admission process for eligible candidates into undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes has begun. At this stage, a key question for students and parents alike is which law college is the best and how to secure admission. To help answer this, here is a look at the top 10 law colleges in India as per the NIRF Rankings 2025, covering both government and private institutions. These universities are known for their high academic standards, experienced faculty, strong research culture, moot court exposure, internships, and excellent placement records.

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru - Rank 1

At the top of the list of law universities is the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. It is considered the number one law university in India. The study environment here is highly professional, and the faculty includes renowned legal experts from across the country. Graduates from NLSIU go on to work in the Supreme Court, High Courts, top law firms, and international organizations. Special emphasis is placed on moot court and research here. For admissions, entry into undergraduate and postgraduate courses is through the CLAT exam, and the cutoff is the highest among all law colleges in the country.

National Law University (NLU), Delhi - Rank 2

In second place is National Law University, Delhi. Being in the capital city of Delhi, this university offers students excellent opportunities to connect with courts, law firms, and policymaking. Along with studies, there is a strong focus on practical knowledge. Admission to NLU Delhi is not through CLAT but through its own separate entrance exam, NLAT, so the application process here is slightly different.

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad - Rank 3

NALSAR University of Law, located in Hyderabad, is also counted among the top law universities in the country. This university is known for its academic strength, discipline, and research culture. Students at NALSAR are involved in moot courts and case studies from the very beginning, which strengthens their practical understanding. Admission here is through the CLAT exam, and seats are allotted on an all-India basis.

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata - Rank 4

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, or NUJS, in Kolkata also remains at the top of the NIRF Ranking 2025. This university is particularly known for corporate law and international law. Its alumni network is very strong, which helps students advance in their careers. The admission process here is also through CLAT, and securing a good rank is essential.

Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar - Rank 5

Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar has grown rapidly in recent years. GNLU has modern infrastructure and offers several specialized law courses. Its tie-ups with international universities are a major strength. Admission here is through CLAT, while some special courses may have an interview or a separate selection process.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur - Rajiv Gandhi School of IP Law - Rank 6

IIT Kharagpur's Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law is also on this list. This institution is known for its combination of law and technology, especially in IP law. It is considered an excellent option for students with an engineering background. Admission here is based on CLAT, JAM, or the institute's own criteria, depending on the course.

Symbiosis Law School, Pune - Rank 7

Symbiosis Law School in Pune is the most popular among private law colleges. Here, special attention is paid to industry exposure, moot court, and placements along with studies. Many major law firms hire students from here. Admission to Symbiosis is through the SLAT exam, after which final selection is based on an interview and merit.

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - Rank 8

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, is also a strong option for law studies. Despite the low fees, the standard of education here is considered very good. Being in Delhi, students get the direct benefit of court and practical training. For law courses at Jamia, there is a university-level entrance exam, and admission is given based on merit.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Aligarh - Rank 9

The law faculty of Aligarh Muslim University is also quite old and prestigious. It has a long history of legal education, and even today, a large number of students from here are making a name for themselves in the judiciary and legal field. Admission to AMU is through its own law entrance exam, and the fees are also lower compared to other universities.

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA), Bhubaneswar - Rank 10

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan University in Bhubaneswar is included in this list as an emerging private university. Here, the emphasis is on modern infrastructure, industry-oriented courses, and practical training. Admission is based on a university-level entrance exam or merit.

Overall, successful candidates of CLAT 2026 who wish to get admission into the country's top law universities according to the NIRF Ranking 2025 must first decide what kind of law career they want to pursue, such as corporate law, judiciary, research, or IP law. After that, they should apply to the right college or university according to their preference.