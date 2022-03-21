GATE 2022 scorecards to be released, here's how to download it

GATE 2022 was held at IIT Kharagpur on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 in two shifts on all days. The answer keys were provided on February 21, and applicants could challenge them between February 22 and February 25, 2022.

The scorecard for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be announced on Monday. On March 1, the results of the same were announced. Candidates can get their scorecard by logging in to gate.iitkgp.ac.in with their enrolment ID or email address and password.

Here is how you can download the scorecard:

Go to gate.iitkgp.in to get GATE 2022 scorecards.

When the scorecards are available, a note will be posted on the homepage indicating that they are available.

Click the login button to the right of the notice.

Enter your login information.

Scorecards for GATE 2022 can be submitted and downloaded.

GATE is a recruitment-cumulative-admissions test for engineering graduates. GATE scores are utilised by institutes for admission to Masters programmes and by some public sector organisations for recruitment. Around 7,11,542 applicants applied for GATE 2022, with 1,26,813 qualifying for the IIT KGP GATE 2022. There were 98,732 male candidates and 28,081 female candidates among those who qualified. This year, the total pass percentage for GATE 2022 is 17.82 per cent.

Despite the fact that the IIT KGP released the GATE 2022 results on March 17, applicants were advised that the scorecard will be accessible on March 21. GATE is a national level entrance test for admission to MTech programmes at NITs, IIITs, IITs, and CFTIs in India. GATE scores are also taken into account by a number of public sector organisations.

