RBI Recruitment 2025 offers contractual jobs for Data Scientist, IT and specialist roles. Eligible candidates can apply online by January 6 for high-paying positions at the Reserve Bank of India.

Job News: Good news has arrived for job seekers before the end of the year. Candidates who have been searching for a suitable job for a long time but have not yet succeeded now have a chance at the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI has announced a major recruitment drive to fill several vacant posts across the bank. An official notification has been released with complete details regarding the recruitment.

Vacant Positions

According to the information published in the notification, the Reserve Bank of India will be recruiting for the posts of Data Scientist, Data Engineer, IT Security Expert, IT System Administrator, AI or ML Specialist, IT-Cyber Security Analyst, Network Administrator, Operational Risk Analyst, and Banking Domain Specialist. The total number of vacancies is 93. However, it has been announced that recruitment will be for 29 posts.

Additionally, all the posts mentioned in the notification will be filled on a contractual basis. Initially, employees will be hired for a three-year term. This term may be extended for a maximum of four years based on work experience. The salary for interested candidates will range from ₹3,10,000 to a maximum of ₹4,80,000. Allowances and other benefits will also be provided.

Educational Qualification

For the Data Scientist post at the Reserve Bank, interested candidates must have a postgraduate degree in Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Mathematical Studies, Data Sciences, or Finance, or a BE/B.Tech degree in Computer Science. Professional experience will be given special preference.

Application Deadline

Interested candidates wishing to apply for the mentioned posts must apply through the Reserve Bank's website. Candidates will be selected through an interview. The last date for applications is January 6. Additionally, the application fee for reserved category candidates is ₹100, and for general candidates, it is ₹600. For more detailed information, candidates are advised to check the official website.