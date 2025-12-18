India's 5 Most Unique Bridges: Marvels of Nature and Engineering

Some bridges in India are not just a means of transport, but also a splendid example of engineering and nature. Learn about unique bridges of the country that are famous worldwide.
Built in the dense forests of Meghalaya, Living Root Bridges are made from the tree roots. These take 100-150 years to develop and are an example of human harmony with nature.
The Bandra-Worli Sea Link has become an identity of Mumbai. This cable-stayed bridge eases the city's traffic and its lights are a major attraction at night.
Bogibeel Bridge is India's longest road-cum-rail bridge. It is built over the Brahmaputra River and strengthens connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Laxman Jhula, built over the Ganga River, is very important from a religious and historical perspective. It is believed that Lord Ram's brother Laxman crossed the Ganga from here.
The Chenab Bridge is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is built amidst rugged mountains and plays a crucial role in connecting Kashmir to the rail network.
Whether it's the living bridges made from trees or the marvels of modern engineering, these unique bridges showcase the country's technical prowess and cultural diversity.
