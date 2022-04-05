Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC IES ISS 2022 notification to be released on April 6

    The candidates can apply for the UPSC IES and ISS 2022 online at the official website at upsc.gov.in.

    UPSC IES ISS 2022 notification to be released on April 6
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 9:24 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will issue the notification for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2022 on April 6, Wednesday. The notification will be accessible on the official website, upsc.gov.in

    As per the UPSC calendar, the online registration for the examinations of IES and ISS will be available until April 26. 

    The commission will hold the exams of IES and ISS from June 24 to June 26, 2022, at various centres across the country. 

    The important dates are listed below: 

    1) The registration date for the UPSC, IES, ISS is April 6, 2022

    2) The last date for registration for the UPSC, IES, ISS is April 26, 2022

    3) The exam date is from April 24 to April 20. 

    Candidates should monitor the commission's official website at upsc.gov.in for more updates.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 9:24 PM IST
