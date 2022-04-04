KCET 2022: Registration to start from April 5, all you need to know

Karnataka Examination Authority has given the candidates the option to change the application form between May 2 and May 6.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will start the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 tomorrow, April 5, 2022. The registration will end on April 20, 2022. Candidates can register for the KCET 2022 on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The candidates can pay the registration fee till April 22, post two days after closing the application process on April 20. Karnataka Examination Authority has given the candidates the option to change the application form between May 2 and May 6.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be from June 16 to June 18. The KCET admit card will be available on May 30.

Here is how to register for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022

1) Visit the official website of the KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2) Then click the link of Karnataka CET 2022 on the home page.

3) A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4) Fill in the details and make the payments of the application fees for KCET 2022.



KCET 2022 will be held in two shifts, with the first shift taking place in the morning and the second shift taking place in the afternoon. On June 16, Biology and Mathematics will be the first papers of KCET 2022. The physics and chemistry papers will be given the following day, June 17. The exam will be taken on the last day, June 18, by applicants from Horanadu and Gadinadu (other states and border regions).

