    NEET 2022, CUET, board exams and more: Important educational events this month

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    Several important educational events are set to be announced this month. This encompasses everything from the registration procedure for the first-ever single college entrance test to the start of the CBSE board examinations and much more.

    Here are important dates: 

    1. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 begin on April 26. The tests for both courses will begin at 10:30 am, and pupils will be given 15 minutes of reading time. It will be based on the remaining 50% of the curriculum. The term 2 examinations will be conducted in a subjective manner.

    2. The CISCE board examinations will begin on April 26 and will end on June 13. The semester 2 tests will take 1.5 hours to complete. Students will be given ten minutes to read the question paper. On the day of the test, students will be able to access the question paper at 1:50 p.m.

    3. The National Testing Agency will begin the registration process for the first-ever Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. It was supposed to start on April 2, but it has now been pushed back to April 6. The admission examinations for central institutions such as JNU and DU will be held in the first and second weeks of July.

    Also Read | CUET 2022: Registrations to open from April 6; here's how you can apply

    4. According to a previous NTA statement, applications for the National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) 2022 would open in the first week of April. However, the precise date is unknown. With the CUET 2022 postponement, it is expected that the NEET 2022 registration window will start after April 6. The medical admission exam is expected to take place on July 17.

    5. The admit card for JEE Main 2022's first session will be available in the third week of April. The first session of the engineering entrance test will be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1, 4. This year, the JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions.

    Also Read | NEET PG 2022: Registration to end today, step-by-step guide to apply last minute

