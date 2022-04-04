NEET 2022, CUET, board exams and more: Important educational events this month

Several important educational events are set to be announced this month. This encompasses everything from the registration procedure for the first-ever single college entrance test to the start of the CBSE board examinations and much more.

Several important educational events are set to be announced this month. This encompasses everything from the registration procedure for the first-ever single college entrance test to the start of the CBSE board examinations and much more. Here are important dates: 1. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 begin on April 26. The tests for both courses will begin at 10:30 am, and pupils will be given 15 minutes of reading time. It will be based on the remaining 50% of the curriculum. The term 2 examinations will be conducted in a subjective manner.

2. The CISCE board examinations will begin on April 26 and will end on June 13. The semester 2 tests will take 1.5 hours to complete. Students will be given ten minutes to read the question paper. On the day of the test, students will be able to access the question paper at 1:50 p.m. 3. The National Testing Agency will begin the registration process for the first-ever Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. It was supposed to start on April 2, but it has now been pushed back to April 6. The admission examinations for central institutions such as JNU and DU will be held in the first and second weeks of July. Also Read | CUET 2022: Registrations to open from April 6; here's how you can apply