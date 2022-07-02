Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be out soon, exam begins July 15; FAQs answered

    CUET 2022 will be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10 for undergraduate college entrance. NTA will administer the CUET UG 2022 test in a Computer Based Test (CBT) style. NTA has already made the CUET UG 2022 sample exams available on the website in order to familiarise students with the CBT style of the examination.

    The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET UG 2022 test, is scheduled to begin on July 15. NTA is scheduled to distribute the CUET 2022 admit card and complete the CUET UG schedule 2022 on the official websites—cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in—shortly. When the CUET 2022 admission cards are available, students must log in to the CUET website to download them.

    Entrance exam pattern

    According to the CUET 2022 test design, the exam will be divided into three sections, with section one divided into two portions A and B. The section-by-section curriculum is now available on the NTA website. NTA will hold the CUET UG 2022 test in two sessions: the first from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and the second from 3 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

    A required language exam, two domain-specific tests, and a generic test will be included in the CUET 2022 question paper. Candidates in slot 1 can only take up to four exams (One Language from Section IA, a maximum of two domain-specific Subjects from Section II, and One General Test from Section III). A candidate in Slot 2 can take up to 5 exams. The official website has further information. CUET UG 2022 will be held in 13 languages, and applicants will be able to select their preferred language when registering for the test.

