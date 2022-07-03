Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KEAM 2022: Exam commences tomorrow; Know do's and don'ts here

    Candidates must bring their KEAM admit cards to the exam hall. In addition to this admit card, they must bring a valid photo ID for verification.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 5:18 PM IST

    KEAM 2022, Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam, will begin on Monday, July 4, 2022, and will be administered by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. According to the latest updates on cee.kerala.gov.in, everyone must follow the KEAM 2022 exam day guidelines. Know the exam day dos and don'ts.

    Candidates must download and bring their KEAM admit card to the KEAM 2022 exam. If a candidate has not already downloaded it, they must go to the official website immediately. They may not be allowed to take the exam if they do not have this admit card.

    Candidates can now review the detailed list of dos and don'ts for the KEAM 2022 exam, which is provided below. They are also advised to follow them to avoid any last-minute issues.

    Know dos and don'ts for exam day of KEAM 2022:
    1) As previously stated, candidates must bring their KEAM admit cards to the exam hall. In addition to this admit card, they must bring a valid photo ID for verification.

    2) Everyone must arrive at the KEAM exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam begins. Ideally, one should arrive at least 1.5 hours in advance. Please remember that the exam centre gates may close on time and will not accept anyone who comes late.

    3) Candidates for KEAM 2022 should familiarise themselves with the marking rules. If they get it wrong, their answers may not be evaluated.

    4) At KEAM exam centres, everyone is advised to maintain social distance and follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Overcrowding must be avoided in such cases.

    5) KEAM candidates must also remember that electronic devices such as mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth, and so on are not permitted.

    Tomorrow's KEAM 2022 exam will be held in two sessions, from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Previously, CEE Kerala had scheduled the exam for today, July 3, 2022. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, it was rescheduled for tomorrow.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
