    TS LAWCET 2022: Hall tickets released; know how to download

    Hall tickets can be obtained by entering the candidate's registration number, date of birth, and mobile number on the official website.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit cards for the TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET. Admit cards are now available on the lawcet.tsche.ac.in the website.

    Hall tickets can be obtained by entering the candidate's registration number, date of birth, and mobile number on the official website.

    Following the official website, "Candidates may enter all information exactly as it appears on the application form." The application form is available for download. 

    The TS LAWCET exam 2022 is set to take place on July 21, 2022, and the TS PGLCET exam is set to take place on July 22, 2022. The TS LAWCET is held to admit students to law courses (LL.B.) for three or five years.

    The TSPGLCET is held to admit students to LL.M courses offered by Telangana State Universities and affiliated colleges.

    The candidates will be ranked in order of merit based on their TS LAWCET-2022 scores.

    Here's how to download 
    1) Go to the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in
    2) Go to the 'download hall ticket' link in the online application tab
    3) Enter your registration number, birth date, and mobile phone number
    4) Go to the download hall ticket and click
    5) The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
    6) Download and save it 

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
