TS LAWCET 2022: Deadline to submit forms extended till July 15; know details

Candidates can apply now using the application link and paying the fee. Candidates will be charged a Rs 1000 late fee.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has provided an official update on the last date for submitting online application forms with a late fee on the website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who missed out on submitting the forms with a late fee should not be concerned because the deadlines have been extended until Friday, July 15, 2022.

Candidates should be aware that the online application form and a late fee of Rs 1000 can be submitted on the official website until July 15, 2022. Candidates must first pay the fees, fill out the application details, and fill out the application form.

TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 dates have been extended due to the heavy rains lashing in various parts of Telangana. Similarly, even TS EAMCET and TS ECET dates have been extended because of heavy rainfall.

The deadline for submitting online application forms with a late fee of Rs 1000 was initially set for July 12, 2022, but it has now been extended. The deadline for submitting online applications with a late fee of Rs.500 was July 5, 2022.

According to TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET, hall tickets will be available tomorrow, July 15, 2022. The TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 exams will be held on July 21st and 22nd, 2022, respectively.

