    TS LAWCET 2022: Deadline to submit forms extended till July 15; know details

    Candidates can apply now using the application link and paying the fee. Candidates will be charged a Rs 1000 late fee.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has provided an official update on the last date for submitting online application forms with a late fee on the website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who missed out on submitting the forms with a late fee should not be concerned because the deadlines have been extended until Friday, July 15, 2022.

    Candidates should be aware that the online application form and a late fee of Rs 1000 can be submitted on the official website until July 15, 2022. Candidates must first pay the fees, fill out the application details, and fill out the application form.

    TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 dates have been extended due to the heavy rains lashing in various parts of Telangana. Similarly, even TS EAMCET and TS ECET dates have been extended because of heavy rainfall.

    Candidates can apply now using the application link and paying the fee. Candidates will be charged a Rs 1000 late fee.

    The deadline for submitting online application forms with a late fee of Rs 1000 was initially set for July 12, 2022, but it has now been extended. The deadline for submitting online applications with a late fee of Rs.500 was July 5, 2022.

    According to TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET, hall tickets will be available tomorrow, July 15, 2022. The TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 exams will be held on July 21st and 22nd, 2022, respectively.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
    CUET 2022: Check out 5 preparation tips to ace the common entrance test

    ICAI likely to release CA Final Result 2022 on July 15; here's how to check

    TSSPDCL 2022: Admit card released; know how to download

    TS POLYCET 2022: Result announced; step-by-step guide to check result

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th result may 'take a month', UGC asks universities to change admission schedule

    Vikram to RRR, these are IMDb’s Top 10 Indian films; check out

    CARE upgrades Muthoottu Mini Financiers rating to 'A- Stable'

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi; actress unveils her first look

    CUET 2022: Check out 5 preparation tips to ace the common entrance test

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

