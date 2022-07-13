TS POLYCET 2022: Result announced; step-by-step guide to check result

Just after 12 days of examination, SBTET released the TS POLYCET result 2022 this year. Students can download their TS POLYCET rank card online from the official website.

The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 results have been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Telangana. The TS POLYCET 2022 rank card is currently accessible on polycetts.nic.in, the SBTET's official website. By entering their hall ticket number, candidates who took the TS POLYCET 2022 entrance test can view and obtain their results. On June 30, 2022, the POLYCET 2022 examination was held.

Students can download their TS POLYCET rank card from the official website by following the below steps.



Here's how to check the TS POLYCET Result 2022:

1) Go to the official website, polycetts.nic.in

2) Visit the 'Result and OMR' at the top of the homepage

3) Key in the hall ticket number and submit

4) TS POLYCET result 2022 will be the screen

5) Check the POLYCET rank card and take a print

SBTET held the Telangana POLYCET 2022 registration process between May 9 and June 6, 2022. Successful candidates must now attend the counselling process. The SBTET will soon post information about the counselling process and a schedule on its official website.

The POLYCET is a state-level entrance exam for students seeking admission to Polytechnic diploma courses offered by various universities and institutions throughout Telangana.

