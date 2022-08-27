Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS ICET 2022: Result announced; know how to check

    The TS ICET 2022 exam was administered by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad. The TS ICET 2022 Result was supposed to be released on Monday, August 22; however, the Kakatiya University, Warangal, postponed the release.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 27, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022. Candidates can access the TS ICET 2022 result at icet.tsche.ac.in, the official website.

    The final answer key, along with the results, will be available on August 27, 2022.

    Know where to check the TS ICET 2022 Result:

    1) icet.tsche.ac.in

    2) tsche.ac.in

    3) manabadi.co.in

    Know how to check the TS ICET 2022 Result: 
    1) Go to the official site, icet.tsche.ac.in
    2) Click on the TS ICET 2022 Result link 
    3) Enter the required login details and submit
    4) Your result will be displayed 
    5) Check the displayed details and download the page
    6) Keep a hard copy

    Kakatiya University, Warangal, administered the TS ICET 2022 exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad.

    The TS ICET 2022 Result was supposed to be released on Monday, August 22; however, the Kakatiya University, Warangal, delayed it.

    To access the TS ICET 2022 result, students must log in to the website using their TS ICET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers. The marks, percentile scores, and qualifying status of the candidates will be listed in the TS ICET result 2022. The TS ICET answer key will be available along with the TS ICET 2022 results.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
