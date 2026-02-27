Google launches the AI Professional Certificate on Coursera to help professionals gain in-demand AI skills in just 10 hours. The course offers hands-on training, career growth opportunities, and an official certificate.

In today's fast-moving digital world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) isn't just some fancy tech anymore. It has become a non-negotiable part of the job market. Keeping this in mind, Google has launched a special 'Google AI Professional Certificate' course on Coursera, designed specifically for working professionals.

Why is this course so important right now?

According to a report by Bain & Company, India is expected to have around 2.3 million AI-related jobs by 2027. But here's the catch: we currently have only 1.2 million qualified professionals. To fill this massive gap of over one million workers and bring Indian youth up to global standards, Google has taken this initiative.

Learn a new skill in just 10 hours

The course curriculum is designed to be very simple, but it covers all the important concepts. It includes a total of 7 short courses and one final capstone project. The best part is that you can complete the entire course and get your certificate in just about 10 hours.

A helping hand from Google AI Pro

There's another jackpot waiting for students who enroll in this course. As part of the training, you'll get a free 3-month subscription to 'Google AI Pro'. This includes Google's advanced AI tools like Gemini, NotebookLM, and AI Studio. This will give you hands-on experience in handling AI tools in a real-world setting.

Who can apply?

Anyone who wants to build a career in fields like research, planning, communication, content creation, and data analysis can join this course. For those who are already working, this is a golden opportunity to upskill and stay ahead of the curve.

How to apply?

If you're interested, you can go to the Coursera website, search for 'Google AI Professional Certificate', and register. After successfully completing the course, you will receive an official certificate from Google, which will add a lot of weight to your resume.