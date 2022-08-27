Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS ICET 2022: Result to be announced today; know time, details to check on scorecard

    Candidates can check and download their TS ICET 2022 result using their registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number once it is released. The results will be available on the icet.tsche.ac.in the website. The TS ICET exam was held on July 27 and 28.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 27, 2022, 9:48 AM IST

    The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) result will be released on Saturday, August 27. Kakatiya University administers TS ICET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). At 5 pm today, the TS ICET 2022 result will be available on icet.tsche.ac.in. For admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses for the academic year 2022-23, the TS ICET was held.

    The TS ICET 2022 Result was supposed to be released on Monday, August 22; however, it was delayed by the Kakatiya University, Warangal.

    Students must log in to the website using their TS ICET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers to access the TS ICET 2022 result. The candidates' marks, percentile scores, and qualifying status will be listed in the TS ICET result 2022. The TS ICET answer key will be released alongside the TS ICET 2022 result.

    Learn how to download TS ICET 2022 scorecard:

    Step 1) Navigate to the official website, i.e., icet.tsche.ac.in

    Step 2) Click on the TS ICET Result 2022 link

    Step 3) Key in your hall ticket number and registration numbers

    Step 4) Now, Submit and access the TS ICET scorecard

    Step 5) Download and take a printout

    Candidates must score a minimum of 25 per cent in the entrance exam to be eligible for the TS ICET.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
