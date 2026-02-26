We hope it doesn't come. But what if it does? For the last 25-30 years, the software industry has been the main engine driving our country's economy. Think of companies like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, and cities like Madhapur, Cyberabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. In every ten homes, you'll find at least five software engineers. Lakhs of families in India, America, England, and Australia earn their living because of software. Many other sectors like real estate, banking, travel, and tourism depend on their income. But now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here.

AI is already doing the coding work that freshers do. Companies can make huge profits by replacing employees with AI. If that happens, why would foreign clients give contracts to TCS or Infosys? Without contracts, won't they start firing people? AI will hit many sectors, but the software industry will be its first victim. If the software boom fades, just imagine what will happen to our economy, especially in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and the rest of South India.