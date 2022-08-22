Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS ICET 2022: Result date postponed; new date soon, other details here

    Candidates can check and download their results with the registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number. The results will be posted on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.
     

    The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result has been postponed by the Kakatiya University, Warangal. The TS ICET 2022 Result was supposed to be available at icet.tsche.ac.in on Monday, August 22. As per reports, the TS ICET 2022 date will be released later.

    Once the TS ICET 2022 result is released, candidates can check and download it using their registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number. The results will be posted on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET exam was conducted on July 27 and 28.

    Know how to download the TS ICET 2022 result:
    1) Go to the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in
    2) Click on the 'Download Score Card' link on the home page
    3) Key in the registration number, date of birth and hall ticket number. And then submit
    4) The TS ICET 2022 result will be on display
    5) Download the TS ICET scorecard and take a printout

    According to the reports, the TS ICET 2022 results have been postponed and can be expected on Monday, August 29, 2022.

    However, candidates should be aware that the TS ICET Result 2022 postponed news is based on reports, and there has been no official confirmation on the official website yet. 

    Candidates are advised to keep their TS ICET Hall Ticket 2022 handy to check the ICET Results 2022. If candidates have any doubt, please refer to the official website.
     

