National Science Day 2026 celebrates CV Raman’s Raman Effect discovery. Observed on 28 February, it promotes scientific thinking, innovation, and learning through quizzes, exhibitions, and educational activities across India.

National Science Day 2026: Every year on 28th February, schools, colleges, and research labs across India get a special science-wala vibe. This is the day India celebrates National Science Day. The reason is a historic discovery called the 'Raman Effect', which Indian scientist CV Raman announced to the world on 28th February 1928. This discovery was so huge that he won the Nobel Prize in Physics for it in 1930, becoming the first Asian to get a Nobel in the field of science. Not just that, he was also awarded the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1954. The whole point of National Science Day isn't just to remember one discovery, but to promote a scientific mindset in the country, inspire the new generation towards research, and connect science with the lives of common people. On this occasion, here’s a simple and fun quiz for you.

National Science Day Quiz 2026: Get the Key Facts in a Q&A Format

1. When is National Science Day celebrated?

Answer: On 28th February. This is the exact day the discovery of the Raman Effect was announced back in 1928.

2. This day is celebrated in memory of which scientific discovery?

Answer: The Raman Effect. It's a very important discovery related to the scattering of light.

3. In which year did C. V. Raman discover the Raman Effect?

Answer: In 1928. This historic discovery was revealed on 28th February 1928.

4. In which year did he receive the Nobel Prize?

Answer: In 1930, just two years after his discovery, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics.

5. C. V. Raman got the Nobel in which field?

Answer: Physics. His research was related to Optics, the science of light.

6. Which prestigious research institute did he establish?

Answer: The Raman Research Institute. This institute continues to play a key role in scientific research even today.

7. The Raman Effect is related to which branch of science?

Answer: Optics (the science of light). It basically explains how the wavelength of light changes when it passes through a medium.

8. When was National Science Day celebrated for the first time?

Answer: In 1987. The Government of India announced it in 1986, and it has been celebrated every year since 1987.

9. What is the highest civilian honour of India that C. V. Raman received?

Answer: The Bharat Ratna. He was given this honour in 1954.

10. What is the main purpose of celebrating National Science Day?

Answer: To celebrate our scientific achievements and to promote a scientific way of thinking. On this day, science exhibitions, seminars, and student competitions are held across the country.

Why is National Science Day 2026 a big deal?

Today, as India is making huge leaps in space, technology, and medical research, this day reminds us how an Indian scientist's discovery put the country on the world map. National Science Day isn't just a date; it's a mindset—of curiosity, experimentation, and new discoveries. 28th February sends a clear message: asking questions and searching for answers is the real engine of progress.