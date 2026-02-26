HPSC Teaching Recruitment 2026: 1,672 PGT Vacancies Announced; Apply Today
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced 1,672 PGT Computer Science vacancies. Selected candidates can earn up to ₹1.5 lakh per month. B.Ed is not required, making it a high-paying government teaching opportunity.
Image Credit : Getty
HPSC recruitment
Great news for those looking for a sarkari naukri, especially a teaching job. The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has put out a notification to recruit teachers for government schools. They are hiring for 1672 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts in Computer Science.
Image Credit : Getty
Teaching vacancy
If you want to apply for this teacher's post, head to the official website hpsc.gov.in. You can submit your online application until March 9. The commission has set the minimum age at 18 and the maximum at 42 years. Candidates from reserved categories will get age relaxation as per government rules.
Image Credit : Getty
Eligibility
To be eligible, you must have studied Hindi or Sanskrit up to Matric, 10+2, B.A., or M.A. level. You also need to have cleared the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) or STET. For the PGT Computer Science post specifically, you need an M.Sc in Computer Science, MCA, or a BE/B.Tech in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or IT with at least 55% marks.
Image Credit : X
HPSC
According to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), selected candidates will get a monthly salary between ₹47,600 and ₹1,51,100. On top of this, you will also receive all the allowances and benefits that state government employees get.
Image Credit : Getty
Teacher in Haryana
To become a senior teacher in Haryana, candidates have to clear a 3-phase examination. The first step is a screening test. If you pass this, you will be called for the next round of the selection process.
