3 5 Image Credit : Getty

Eligibility

To be eligible, you must have studied Hindi or Sanskrit up to Matric, 10+2, B.A., or M.A. level. You also need to have cleared the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) or STET. For the PGT Computer Science post specifically, you need an M.Sc in Computer Science, MCA, or a BE/B.Tech in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or IT with at least 55% marks.