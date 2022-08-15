TNEA 2022: Rank list likely to be released on August 16; check details here

Candidates can view and download the rank list from TNEA's official website, tneaonline.org. Candidates need their email ID and password to download the TNEA rank list 2022.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) will release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list on Tuesday, August 16. Candidates can view and download the rank list from TNEA's official website, tneaonline.org. Candidates need their email ID and password to download the TNEA rank list 2022. Only shortlisted candidates can participate in the TNEA 2022 counselling process.

The TNEA rank list 2022 will be compiled using the students' marks in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, which will be reduced to 200. (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry – 50). In addition to the overall rank list, the DoTE will prepare a community rank list. Students will be permitted to participate in TNEA 2022 counselling based on their rank. On August 20, 2022, TNEA 2022 counselling will begin.

Know the steps to check the TNEA 2022 Rank List:

1) Go to the official website, tneaonline.org

2) Click on the 'login' button

3) Key in your email id and password

4) The TNEA 2022 rank list will get displayed

5) Download and take the printout

Anna University hosts the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) for admissions to engineering and technology programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu. The TNEA written test has been discontinued, and counselling is now based on Class 12 marks. Seats in institutions are assigned based on the TNEA rank list.

Also Read: TNEA 2022: Application deadline extended; know latest update

Also Read: TNEA 2022: Registration process to conclude today; here's how to apply

Also Read: TNEA 2022: Registration process starts; know websites, other details